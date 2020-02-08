Arik Armstead?

jimthefin
SF is going to have trouble keeping him even though he says he wants to stay.
He looks to be a fit in Flores DL but would surely cost big $$$.
Would you use a big chunk of the fFns Cap on him or try more of a mid priced FA approach(as well as the Draft to build the DL)?
