Arik Armstead?

SF is going to have trouble keeping him even though he says he wants to stay.


He looks to be a fit in Flores DL but would surely cost big $$$.


Would you use a big chunk of the fFns Cap on him or try more of a mid priced FA approach(as well as the Draft to build the DL)?
 
