Armando Salguero writing what a lot of us have been saying

"Tagovailoa has so far only lived up to his pre-draft question mark as not durable but not his pre-draft hype as an elite future NFL quarterback. The rest of the Dolphins roster has not grown into the ascending group of second- and third-year players head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier said would be making big leaps starting this season and into future years.

And the reason those things are less rather than more likely to happen, reflect mostly on two men:

Flores, who has shown a curious but so far flailing approach to picking a coaching staff.

And Grier, who has shown so far a curious but so far flailing approach to trading away proven talent for draft picks then failing to find upgrades to the roster with those new picks."

Brian Flores and Chris Grier responsible for Dolphins terrible start

There are two things that can save the 2021 Miami Dolphins season: 1. Tua Tagovailoa gets healthy enough to return by the Oct. 17 game he is able to
Hate when Armando is right..... But sadly, he is right on target with his assessment.
 
That’s because it’s an obvious assessment. I don’t think a you’ll find one article not saying this. He’s still dumb as fu*k
 
I said something similar draft picks don't equal wins but the late Al Davis said it better. No quote necessary.
 
So we are all smarter than the beat writers, what a shock....
 
