royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 17,813
- Reaction score
- 14,536
- Location
- New Jersey
Does anyone have insight into why this team didn’t quit on its staff when there was so much swirl (bad record, Watson distractions etc)? What happened? Normally a team clams up and guys start getting “hurt” to save themselves for next year etc. Yet, that didn’t happen (ok, yes, Will Fuller) and the team began chipping away and is clearly now having fun again. What gives?