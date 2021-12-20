Losing has its own momentum. Winning can too, though that's much harder to sustain.



Don't forget how hard this team tried to lose that Texans game - one of the worst played football games I've ever seen on either side, it just so happened that most of the dozen times the ball was up for grabs that game it floated our way and refused to let us lose. And once you win one, you can win more. The Ravens are one of the NFL's toughest teams but Lamar is also a primitive passer and that is what Flores eats for lunch. Flores gets eaten for lunch, however, by well developed passing attacks - something that for the second year in a row we've spend the entire middle part of the season not facing, and we really won't face that until New England.