 At 1-7… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

At 1-7…

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,813
Reaction score
14,536
Location
New Jersey
Does anyone have insight into why this team didn’t quit on its staff when there was so much swirl (bad record, Watson distractions etc)? What happened? Normally a team clams up and guys start getting “hurt” to save themselves for next year etc. Yet, that didn’t happen (ok, yes, Will Fuller) and the team began chipping away and is clearly now having fun again. What gives?
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,717
Reaction score
2,673
No pressure. They opened up the game book, especially defensively. I still think they will choke in the final three games. I sure hope not, but history is not kind to us.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,813
Reaction score
14,536
Location
New Jersey
Regarding the D - that IS curious that we played a very different style early in the year. When you have two excellent corners, shouldn’t you be playing downhill and leaving them on islands a lot? Like what we’ve been doing since the 2nd Bills game?
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,813
Reaction score
14,536
Location
New Jersey
Aqua Shadow said:
Any chance Fuller comes back and the team says no thank you?
Click to expand...
So odd this situation. Really hard to believe a finger is still keeping him out. He’s a weapon when on the field. Tough call though if he’s been dogging it I think he’s done here.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
16,233
Reaction score
6,619
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Losing has its own momentum. Winning can too, though that's much harder to sustain.

Don't forget how hard this team tried to lose that Texans game - one of the worst played football games I've ever seen on either side, it just so happened that most of the dozen times the ball was up for grabs that game it floated our way and refused to let us lose. And once you win one, you can win more. The Ravens are one of the NFL's toughest teams but Lamar is also a primitive passer and that is what Flores eats for lunch. Flores gets eaten for lunch, however, by well developed passing attacks - something that for the second year in a row we've spend the entire middle part of the season not facing, and we really won't face that until New England.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
16,233
Reaction score
6,619
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Aqua Shadow said:
Any chance Fuller comes back and the team says no thank you?
Click to expand...
I'm sure they would make sure he earned his place on the gameday roster but not sure how we are in the position to overlook a guy who can legitimately play in this league if he is actually able to play.

Especially if this team really has eyes on playing beyond week 18 (almost said 17).
 
O

Osvaldo_rezende

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 13, 2020
Messages
136
Reaction score
242
Age
37
Location
Rio de Janeiro
royalshank said:
So odd this situation. Really hard to believe a finger is still keeping him out. He’s a weapon when on the field. Tough call though if he’s been dogging it I think he’s done here.
Click to expand...
Wondering about this as well, whats up with that finger? Anybody has any info? He would be an extra weapon on the field
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
2,181
Reaction score
3,380
Location
Mississippi
Our Rookies started to gel with Waddle and especially our defensive guys Phillips and Holland , probly tough learning Flores defensive scheme.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom