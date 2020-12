Building a football team for the short term is a hell of a lot less difficult than the long term. A good guidepost for this is analysis of the NFL Executive of the Year Award, a list consisting of many fired executives like Reggie McKenzie, Mike Maccagnan, or Ryan Grigson. These are GMs who capitalized on some good players, made solid short-term decisions, and had a little luck to help them overachieve in a given year. “For the seven fired GMs [who won the award in the last decade], the average time from winning executive of the year to being unemployed works out to a brisk 1,122 days, or just over three years,” the site said.