BahamaFinFan78 said: I always thought your backup should carry a similar skill set as your starter so if he goes down, you can run the same basic offense. So if Tua is good on short accurate passes then let's pick up a QB with similar skills, not a gunslinger

I agree that the backup should have a similar skill set as the starter. So the Dolphins should be interested in Mariotta and Kaepernick because they both would be able to un the same offense if Tua were to be injured and unable to play.While Kaepernick hasn’t played in several years, I still think he could be a better backup than 90% of the backups now in the NFL.