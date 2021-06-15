 Baker and Dolphins Contract Extensions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baker and Dolphins Contract Extensions

Baker and Dolphins Contract Extensions

Linebacker Jerome Baker became the 11th player to sign a contract extension with Miami since the start of 2019, but who's next?
The signing of Baker means one less player scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but the Dolphins still have 21 of those players.

The most prominent of the group include defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver Albert Wilson, tight end Durham Smythe, and wide receiver Will Fuller V.

Fuller is among the 13 veteran newcomers who joined the Dolphins this offseason on one-year contracts. For anybody wondering, yes, that is a very high number.
 
