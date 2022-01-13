Bears fandom Flo concern

Makes me wonder if Flores will be good or bad for Fields tho. Fields obviously has more physical talent than Tua, but he's been very up and down. That's not unusual for a rookie. But as a result, don't know will he get better and be a franchise qb or not. It goes either way for rookie qbs who are up and down. Some talented ones develop to be very good and others are busts or just marginal starters or good back ups. I'm wondering if this is a good spot to have a coach like flores go to bears with a young qb developing. I'm not sure Flores helped tua's development much. Tua might not ever be a good qb, but will flores hinder Fields development or help it? Seems that flores might be better as a coach on a team that was a good veteran qb that doesn't need development and maybe with a good offenseive cooridinator. So that offense can be on track and he can focus on the defensive side