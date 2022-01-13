 Bears fandom Flo concern | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bears fandom Flo concern

dirwuf

dirwuf

Lifelong Dolphins/Bears fan here (long story), hope this thread stays in this forum...

While myself and others are excited by the prospect of Flores coming to the Bears, many are expressing deep concerns over his lack of ability to get a staff in order, and how he couldn't deal with Tua and wanted to go after Watson...

I'm not sure how to respond to those criticisms.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

I'm not a fan of Flores. Don't think his record was "good" look at the context of our wins. Most were against 2nd, 3rd and 4th string QB, decimated rosters from COVID or just God awful teams to begin with.

We struggled to compete with most half decent squads for 3 full seasons.

His game management is poor, his communication is poor, his gameplans are poor, and his hiring is awful.

Ever wanted a guy coaching you OL who shouldn't even be a HS coach? Yeah...me either.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

dirwuf said:
While myself and others are excited by the prospect of Flores coming to the Bears, many are expressing deep concerns over his lack of ability to get a staff in order, and how he couldn't deal with Tua and wanted to go after Watson...

I'm not sure how to respond to those criticisms.
In my opinion, those are not his only short comings. He always seemed to be the 2nd smartest coach on the sidelines and seem to be slow to react to situations. I was a fan of Flores the first 2 years. What he has done this past year has wiped away those sentiments.
 
Vaark

Vaark

I was on one of the Bears forums yesterday; there's tempered enthusiasm for him but hope that Harbaugh decides to leave Michigan. They also need to hire a GM and I would think that would be the first order of business.

You can express that all those behind the scene and brewing under the surface issues with Flores seem to hold water but that he's a smart guy and hopefully he will learn from his mistakes. That's the whole issue IMO: if he still thinks that it's "my way or the highway" he will alienate and lose valuable players and coaches so hopefully he will start to self-reflect. Remember that the reason we ended up with the 2 headed clownshow as OC is that no one promising wanted to work with him.. so reputation might also be a deterrent.
 
Crump

Crump

I dont think he's going to win a chess game against other coaches. If what was put in the playbook mon-sat works, you're prob in great shape....if it doesnt your ****ed, no adjustments will be made. once or twice a game you are gonna scream throw the challenge flag and hes not going to. about every 4-5 games you are gonna be like "WTF are you challenging that, its clear as day"

Khalil Mack will feast and will be Flores best friend. Justin Fields is......to put it nicely....****ed
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Wow. I'm seeing alot of fans going full turbo on Flores last few days. I didn't think he was as bad as some are making out but i certainly do not rate him as high as some pundits who obviously didn't pay attention to the bigger picture regarding how bad that Offense was etc etc.
 
Delvin

Delvin

My guess is he'll choose something better than Bears. Although his decision will be influenced by money and control, so who knows.
 
C

cltchperf

Makes me wonder if Flores will be good or bad for Fields tho. Fields obviously has more physical talent than Tua, but he's been very up and down. That's not unusual for a rookie. But as a result, don't know will he get better and be a franchise qb or not. It goes either way for rookie qbs who are up and down. Some talented ones develop to be very good and others are busts or just marginal starters or good back ups. I'm wondering if this is a good spot to have a coach like flores go to bears with a young qb developing. I'm not sure Flores helped tua's development much. Tua might not ever be a good qb, but will flores hinder Fields development or help it? Seems that flores might be better as a coach on a team that was a good veteran qb that doesn't need development and maybe with a good offenseive cooridinator. So that offense can be on track and he can focus on the defensive side
 
A

Austin Tatious

Chicago's issue are the leeches in the McCaskey family. There is an endless number of McCaskey's, one after another, and none of them have humility or the ability to run a football franchise. If they get the **** out of the way and they hire a high end GM with full throated authority, they can return to being a cornerstone NFL franchise. It is somewhat of a similar situation as Miami, it's just that this has been on Ross' watch and not his kids and grandkids.
 
superphin

superphin

If he can align himself with a strong OC and the OC can bring in good offensive staff then you will be fine. He's really good on the defensive side of the ball and is aggressive. The offense is conservative and plays not to lose. If he can bring in a good OC and gives the OC free reign that would be the most ideal scenario.
 
C

cltchperf

FanMarino said:
If I was a Bears fan I would be worried for the Offensive side of the ball. Its not their strongest unit and Flores has proven he's better improving a Defense.
Yeah I'd especially worry since they have a rookie, young qb in Fields. It seemed like Flores kind of hindered Tua's development. Last thing Bears want is a talented young qb that's up and down to have a coach not helping him as much as possible to develop into a franchise qb. I think an offensive minded coach would be better for them, to help further develop and make fields reach his potentia. Fields is talented, but it's a mystery how he will pan out. Some talented qbs are busts, some just back ups, others marginal starters and some franchise qbs. He has a ton of talent, but many qb rookies that didn't pan out had a ton of talent too.
 
