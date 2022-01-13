Bears fandom Flo concern

dirwuf
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2005
- Messages
- 1,206
- Reaction score
- 467
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Fairfield, CT
Lifelong Dolphins/Bears fan here (long story), hope this thread stays in this forum...
While myself and others are excited by the prospect of Flores coming to the Bears, many are expressing deep concerns over his lack of ability to get a staff in order, and how he couldn't deal with Tua and wanted to go after Watson...
I'm not sure how to respond to those criticisms.
While myself and others are excited by the prospect of Flores coming to the Bears, many are expressing deep concerns over his lack of ability to get a staff in order, and how he couldn't deal with Tua and wanted to go after Watson...
I'm not sure how to respond to those criticisms.