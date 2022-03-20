Bengals signing OT La’el Collins

I love how everybody thinks that Cincinnati is simply going to be able to run it back. The Steelers will be better and not deal with all the injuries the ravens were absolutely decimated by injury and Lamar will be back and now the Browns have Deshaun Watson. How do they think that they’re even going to get out of that division. They are the wackiest Super Bowl run ever, players fell off cliffs completely under performed or just shut down it wasn’t like the offense carried them all the way they had a number of game-winning field goals that really doesn’t play in my mind as a team that was running shop over everybody.



The first comment or one of the first comments was winning teams do winning things or something like that the bangles have been completely inept and had a completely rundown come pleat injured division that they took advantage of and admittedly had a good run in the playoffs but let’s not act like all the sudden there’s some two decade dominant always winning in the playoff kind of franchise which I would consider winning