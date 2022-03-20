 Bengals signing OT La’el Collins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bengals signing OT La’el Collins

If we dont get armstead or brown wheres the agressiveness. Our number 1 priority going into free agency is not working. Patriots working to sign trent brown. Armstead looks like he wants to stay a saint. Waiting is for losers.
 
Aaaaand cue the rabid posters who fail to understand that a free agent is just that. Free.
Free to chose which team he plays for
Free to chose his salary
Free to chose if the team is ready to challenge now, soon or never.
 
The bengals added three offensive linemen to protect their young quarterback and they just went to the super bowl. We all saw Tua get beat up last year and this is what we get? The fins better have a plan that “ works” because having the most money in free agency, picks and a young team should’ve been a benefit going into the offseason.
 
I love how everybody thinks that Cincinnati is simply going to be able to run it back. The Steelers will be better and not deal with all the injuries the ravens were absolutely decimated by injury and Lamar will be back and now the Browns have Deshaun Watson. How do they think that they’re even going to get out of that division. They are the wackiest Super Bowl run ever, players fell off cliffs completely under performed or just shut down it wasn’t like the offense carried them all the way they had a number of game-winning field goals that really doesn’t play in my mind as a team that was running shop over everybody.

The first comment or one of the first comments was winning teams do winning things or something like that the bangles have been completely inept and had a completely rundown come pleat injured division that they took advantage of and admittedly had a good run in the playoffs but let’s not act like all the sudden there’s some two decade dominant always winning in the playoff kind of franchise which I would consider winning
 
Except that we could have given up a pick to Dallas and had him signed cheap for 3 years.

Dolphins simply don’t care about protecting Tua the way other teams do with their young QBs.
 
