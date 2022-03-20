Bengals signing OT La’el Collins

We need more than just 1 linemen… they should’ve traded for CollinsThat should mean we have the upper hand for Armastead
Old news. Dallas wanted too much in a trade.We need more than just 1 linemen… they should’ve traded for Collins
My thoughts as well. Hope that means Armstead for us.That should mean we have the upper hand for Armastead
Aaaaand cue the rabid posters who fail to understand that a free agent is just that. Free.
Free to chose which team he plays for
Free to chose his salary
Free to chose if the team is ready to challenge now, soon or never.