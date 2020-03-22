Biggest Current Holes in Miami's Roster

Free agency has been exciting for Miami and I think the team has made some great moves. Specifically, I like the emphasis on young players who likely still haven't reached their peak.



Based on the moves in free agency, I think it sets up the draft to go heavy on offense.



Biggest holes on the roster....



1. Quarterback of the future

2. Left Tackle

3. Pass rusher

4. Safety

5. Right tackle

6. Right guard

7. Running back



Miami potentially added some nice pass rush, but I still listed that up pretty high. Maybe not a great draft to find a future star pass rusher.



The needs on the offensive line are obvious. There's a big hole at safety.



Howard should help the run game, but still need talent there.