Biggest impact this year for a first year Dolphin?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

I would hope for it to be TUA.However ,I don't see him starting or playing in all 16 games.
Think Hunt might be a plug and play guy.
Lawson I believe will have a breakout year.
However , I will say that Jones at cb will have the biggest impact on the team this year.
 
ChitownPhins28

Dolphins drafted some interesting guys on D. That Stowbridge guy intrigues me but he might be too much of a 'tweener.
Weaver is the guy that fascinates me. If his physical gifts are good enough to translate, he's got an 'it factor' about him that could make him damn special.
 
ChitownPhins28

You always hope that a lower-round pick guy can be special like a Zach Thomas, where physical shortcomings dont overcome great savvy and desire to excel. Dolphins got some 'maybes' in that dept in this sraft. Which 'maybes' will become monsters?
 
