Biggest impact this year for a first year Dolphin?

I would hope for it to be TUA.However ,I don't see him starting or playing in all 16 games.
Think Hunt might be a plug and play guy.
Lawson I believe will have a breakout year.
However , I will say that Jones at cb will have the biggest impact on the team this year.
