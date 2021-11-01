Billicheat Disciples always fail

At end of Flores 1st year and then last year I thought we finally had a Billicheat disciple that would be a winner. But we were fooled. Just look at who we replaced Reid Sinnet with. Another person that had something to do with NE. Albeit brief. But just hired NE people isn't a recipe. Clearly Billicheat doesn't share his knowledge with his coaches. And really he was nothing before Tom Brady. Matt Patricia and Brian Flores, record this year, 1-15? Nufff said. We should have known after end of year one when things were looking up and tons of draft capital when most of the coaching staff bailed for lateral moves. And last year more coaching changes. Coaches don't want to play for him. Also. Remember we were Duped on day one when we found out Flores didn't call the defensive plays in NE. And also telling when he hires highscoll coaches and junk QB Charlie Frye as the QB coach? Are you nuts? Then we find out the odd co off coords aren't even calling plays but the lousy short NFL tenured Charlie Frye?



I was born and bread in Miami and bleed the colors. Even Jimmy Johnson never end a season any better than Don Shulas last year. But at least we stayed relevant until that last Gabe of Marino and Jimmy's career. And Guess who joined the Phins the season after Marino and Jimmy? Chris Grier. He's a like a voodoo spell over this team. Enough with him, enough of this coaching staff. And Ross loves the Dolphins but as successful as he was in his career he knows nothing about football and is influenced easily by idiots like Grier. If he had sound advisors and listened to them, we'd be better now and in the past. He will spend the money but he never got a good core upper management team and doesn't know enough himself. Now throw a buttwad of cash and get Cowher out of retirement