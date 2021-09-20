 Bills Fan Take on the game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills Fan Take on the game

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
4,318
Reaction score
1,302
Location
Orlando, FL
Before I start a couple programming notes:

1. I hope Tua is OK and ready to play Sunday for you all.
2. I know some might attack me here that's fine, just my take on what I saw.
3. Reference the Bills offense and I will mention this a couple more times when I get into that looking at your defense, the Bills spent all day Saturday putting new plays into the offensive game plan. Not sure what prompted this, if it was the actual weather or something else the coaches saw on the tape while flying in, something made them make major additions to the game plan on Saturday though.

Fun Stat from the Game: Last Bills Shutout on the road was in 2016, Also in the AFCE and against the Jacoby Brissett led Patriots.

I will start with the guy that gets the most talk here, Tua - I don't think there is any difference in the game if he stays healthy, the only thing that stopped the free runners at the QB was the Bills stopping calling them those blitzes. They had a very DB blitz heavy scheme designed right into RPOs, this was something on tape, that Defense referenced multiple times in pressers, that the game plan was made for pressure schemes right into the RPOs. OK that is enough about Tua.

You Offense

I thought your OL was better than what I saw Sunday, maybe I was wrong, maybe Sunday was worse then normal but Man where they bad. And they were BAD as a collective group. But some specific plays that stand out to me; there where three plays where Star took on a Center, and BOTH OGs and didn't give up a yard, allowing everyone else handle the run. Your 4th downs the Bills DL was playing in the backfield. Every running play I saw the Bills DL (who I have not been happy with for awhile) reset the line 1 to 2 yards in the backfield. There was no Anchor in the interior, they got pushed around. Your LT - His hands here soft and very slow, when he did get them on the Bills rusher those hands were reset. I specifically remember this often with Epenesa, I watch him specifically in all my re-watches, as the Bills have told their fans this is a MUCH different player, he lost some weight, added power and is much more explosive then when he was a rookie, and I saw that, but I also saw his hand skills against your LT, and he ALWAYS won those hand fights getting Jacksons hands off him. Your RT, was HORRIBLE in the first half, decisions where bad, would pick the wrong man to block often and would let to many free runners, one being Epenesa to have a clean hit that put Tua out. Bills rush schemes where designed on the edge to combat the RPOs so because of this your OTs needed to play solid and smart. Second half seemed better on the RT, but also there was an adjustment to help with chipping with the TE, which takes Gesicki out of being a threat in the passing game if he is chipping or helping.

It looked very out of Sync, I am not sure if that is all on Tua leaving the game (while it could be as BUs do not get a lot of reps), but there is no flow in playcalls, nothing that builds on each other in a drive, looks very fragmented and calls made that make no sense with the flow of the game, I am not sure if this is the Co-OC thing, but I would really like to know more about the logistics of this, as Who is calling plays (both)? Can one OC say no to the other and have that authority? It is a little weird, the Bills have a passing game coordinator (Dorsey) will get more into that in the Defensive breakdown as I think it is important with what we are seeing with the Bills offense, But come Sunday, Daboll is in complete control of that offense and what plays are being called. I think that command structure is needed.

Your Defense

I underestimated how much better your DBs are this year compared to last, and really the change was replacing McCain. This defense will make many QBs struggle, there was very little eye candy from your defense presnap (like the ameba thing last year), but I think that was to the Defenses benefit, they are playing simple and allowing them to play fast. I would love to see it against a Bills offense firing on all cylinders in the passing game, but they (Bills) are not there yet I think there is still some learning pains going on here with Dorsey and Allen putting in the Passing game all week. And that is why I think there was new plays put into the game script on Saturday, I think Daboll said Ok I want these plays in as well, So while Allen hasn't really looked great yet I think some of that can go to this simple fact (as they were going to use this year to get Dorsey ready for installing offenses and the goal was to let him call plays in games this year as well to get him ready for next year under than anticipation that Daboll leaves for a HC spot. One play that was mentioned to have been put in Saturday was Singletarys TD Run. While I have a ton of praise for your back end, there is nothing in that front 7 that did anything to really press the Bills. I would give yourself some time with Phillips, I can see the talent there, I hope he can make the transition to this Hybrid OLB, not many can.

Coaching
I liked Flo Hire, but there is something to be said about ending the season with the playoffs on the line and getting drubbed by BUs then coming back in this year and playing uninspired football. All I read all week was how embarrassed Fins were in week 17 and look for Flo to have them ready. The Fins came out Flat and uninspired, and looked like they didn't want to be playing in that weather more than it looked like the Bills didn't want to play in that weather. That would be concerning for me, I am not saying it would have led to a win, But damn they looked like they didn't even want to play that game, that IS on coaching.

Fans
Thanks for the Home Game, I would guess at least 50/50 if not more it was loud on TV when Bills scored, and when they were on Defense.

Fire Away
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,407
Reaction score
1,926
Location
South Park, Colorado
You have a very well-rounded team. McDermott seems to be developing into a very good game day/bounce back game coach.

Our offense line is what it is until proven otherwise. The Pats and Bills were both able to get pressure.

I re-watched the game last night and i noticed whenever our QB adjusted the strongside protection there seemed to be a call on your defense for the closest weakside DB to crash and it worked for nearly the whole first half. Your coaches must of saw something on film in the NE game and our coaches didn't seem to figure it out. I have to say i'm surprised how badly we have regressed since 2019 in the coaching department, we seem to be consistently getting outcoached or it's a push. It seems like Chad O'Shea and Patrick Graham were more integral to the improvement of the team in 2019 than they get credit for by the fans.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
2,847
Reaction score
313
BillsFanInPeace said:
The Fins came out Flat and uninspired, and looked like they didn't want to be playing in that weather more than it looked like the Bills didn't want to play in that weather. That would be concerning for me, I am not saying it would have led to a win, But damn they looked like they didn't even want to play that game, that IS on coaching.
Click to expand...
That's the takeaway more people need to have. This loss is squarely on coaching.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
699
Reaction score
605
Location
Rhode Island
BillsFanInPeace said:
Before I start a couple programming notes:

1. I hope Tua is OK and ready to play Sunday for you all.
2. I know some might attack me here that's fine, just my take on what I saw.
3. Reference the Bills offense and I will mention this a couple more times when I get into that looking at your defense, the Bills spent all day Saturday putting new plays into the offensive game plan. Not sure what prompted this, if it was the actual weather or something else the coaches saw on the tape while flying in, something made them make major additions to the game plan on Saturday though.

Fun Stat from the Game: Last Bills Shutout on the road was in 2016, Also in the AFCE and against the Jacoby Brissett led Patriots.

I will start with the guy that gets the most talk here, Tua - I don't think there is any difference in the game if he stays healthy, the only thing that stopped the free runners at the QB was the Bills stopping calling them those blitzes. They had a very DB blitz heavy scheme designed right into RPOs, this was something on tape, that Defense referenced multiple times in pressers, that the game plan was made for pressure schemes right into the RPOs. OK that is enough about Tua.

You Offense

I thought your OL was better than what I saw Sunday, maybe I was wrong, maybe Sunday was worse then normal but Man where they bad. And they were BAD as a collective group. But some specific plays that stand out to me; there where three plays where Star took on a Center, and BOTH OGs and didn't give up a yard, allowing everyone else handle the run. Your 4th downs the Bills DL was playing in the backfield. Every running play I saw the Bills DL (who I have not been happy with for awhile) reset the line 1 to 2 yards in the backfield. There was no Anchor in the interior, they got pushed around. Your LT - His hands here soft and very slow, when he did get them on the Bills rusher those hands were reset. I specifically remember this often with Epenesa, I watch him specifically in all my re-watches, as the Bills have told their fans this is a MUCH different player, he lost some weight, added power and is much more explosive then when he was a rookie, and I saw that, but I also saw his hand skills against your LT, and he ALWAYS won those hand fights getting Jacksons hands off him. Your RT, was HORRIBLE in the first half, decisions where bad, would pick the wrong man to block often and would let to many free runners, one being Epenesa to have a clean hit that put Tua out. Bills rush schemes where designed on the edge to combat the RPOs so because of this your OTs needed to play solid and smart. Second half seemed better on the RT, but also there was an adjustment to help with chipping with the TE, which takes Gesicki out of being a threat in the passing game if he is chipping or helping.

It looked very out of Sync, I am not sure if that is all on Tua leaving the game (while it could be as BUs do not get a lot of reps), but there is no flow in playcalls, nothing that builds on each other in a drive, looks very fragmented and calls made that make no sense with the flow of the game, I am not sure if this is the Co-OC thing, but I would really like to know more about the logistics of this, as Who is calling plays (both)? Can one OC say no to the other and have that authority? It is a little weird, the Bills have a passing game coordinator (Dorsey) will get more into that in the Defensive breakdown as I think it is important with what we are seeing with the Bills offense, But come Sunday, Daboll is in complete control of that offense and what plays are being called. I think that command structure is needed.

Your Defense

I underestimated how much better your DBs are this year compared to last, and really the change was replacing McCain. This defense will make many QBs struggle, there was very little eye candy from your defense presnap (like the ameba thing last year), but I think that was to the Defenses benefit, they are playing simple and allowing them to play fast. I would love to see it against a Bills offense firing on all cylinders in the passing game, but they (Bills) are not there yet I think there is still some learning pains going on here with Dorsey and Allen putting in the Passing game all week. And that is why I think there was new plays put into the game script on Saturday, I think Daboll said Ok I want these plays in as well, So while Allen hasn't really looked great yet I think some of that can go to this simple fact (as they were going to use this year to get Dorsey ready for installing offenses and the goal was to let him call plays in games this year as well to get him ready for next year under than anticipation that Daboll leaves for a HC spot. One play that was mentioned to have been put in Saturday was Singletarys TD Run. While I have a ton of praise for your back end, there is nothing in that front 7 that did anything to really press the Bills. I would give yourself some time with Phillips, I can see the talent there, I hope he can make the transition to this Hybrid OLB, not many can.

Coaching
I liked Flo Hire, but there is something to be said about ending the season with the playoffs on the line and getting drubbed by BUs then coming back in this year and playing uninspired football. All I read all week was how embarrassed Fins were in week 17 and look for Flo to have them ready. The Fins came out Flat and uninspired, and looked like they didn't want to be playing in that weather more than it looked like the Bills didn't want to play in that weather. That would be concerning for me, I am not saying it would have led to a win, But damn they looked like they didn't even want to play that game, that IS on coaching.

Fans
Thanks for the Home Game, I would guess at least 50/50 if not more it was loud on TV when Bills scored, and when they were on Defense.

Fire Away
Click to expand...
Good accurate takes on the game. I disagree that the game wouldn’t have been any different with Tua. He had a nice completion called back on a penalty. He made a good read on the play where he was blasted. Our receivers seem to be running to spots that are designed within a play but offer nothing up to the QB on plays where pressure requires a fast read. That’s my one complaint with Waddle. He needs to learn to sit in spots and show his QB a target to bail him out rather than try to run behind the coverage on plays where the QB has no time. Most of our receivers are guilty of this. They miss back shoulder throws and seem like they’re not getting their heads around in time. Tua is a pretty good communicator so I think that could have made a difference Sunday.

All in all we had a lot of miscommunication between our guys on the field and looked uninspired. With the exception of key players on defense and Gaskins. Who I also feel wasn’t utilized properly.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
10,141
Reaction score
6,538
Location
from the old continent
BillsFanInPeace said:
Before I start a couple programming notes:

1. I hope Tua is OK and ready to play Sunday for you all.
2. I know some might attack me here that's fine, just my take on what I saw.
3. Reference the Bills offense and I will mention this a couple more times when I get into that looking at your defense, the Bills spent all day Saturday putting new plays into the offensive game plan. Not sure what prompted this, if it was the actual weather or something else the coaches saw on the tape while flying in, something made them make major additions to the game plan on Saturday though.

Fun Stat from the Game: Last Bills Shutout on the road was in 2016, Also in the AFCE and against the Jacoby Brissett led Patriots.

I will start with the guy that gets the most talk here, Tua - I don't think there is any difference in the game if he stays healthy, the only thing that stopped the free runners at the QB was the Bills stopping calling them those blitzes. They had a very DB blitz heavy scheme designed right into RPOs, this was something on tape, that Defense referenced multiple times in pressers, that the game plan was made for pressure schemes right into the RPOs. OK that is enough about Tua.

You Offense

I thought your OL was better than what I saw Sunday, maybe I was wrong, maybe Sunday was worse then normal but Man where they bad. And they were BAD as a collective group. But some specific plays that stand out to me; there where three plays where Star took on a Center, and BOTH OGs and didn't give up a yard, allowing everyone else handle the run. Your 4th downs the Bills DL was playing in the backfield. Every running play I saw the Bills DL (who I have not been happy with for awhile) reset the line 1 to 2 yards in the backfield. There was no Anchor in the interior, they got pushed around. Your LT - His hands here soft and very slow, when he did get them on the Bills rusher those hands were reset. I specifically remember this often with Epenesa, I watch him specifically in all my re-watches, as the Bills have told their fans this is a MUCH different player, he lost some weight, added power and is much more explosive then when he was a rookie, and I saw that, but I also saw his hand skills against your LT, and he ALWAYS won those hand fights getting Jacksons hands off him. Your RT, was HORRIBLE in the first half, decisions where bad, would pick the wrong man to block often and would let to many free runners, one being Epenesa to have a clean hit that put Tua out. Bills rush schemes where designed on the edge to combat the RPOs so because of this your OTs needed to play solid and smart. Second half seemed better on the RT, but also there was an adjustment to help with chipping with the TE, which takes Gesicki out of being a threat in the passing game if he is chipping or helping.

It looked very out of Sync, I am not sure if that is all on Tua leaving the game (while it could be as BUs do not get a lot of reps), but there is no flow in playcalls, nothing that builds on each other in a drive, looks very fragmented and calls made that make no sense with the flow of the game, I am not sure if this is the Co-OC thing, but I would really like to know more about the logistics of this, as Who is calling plays (both)? Can one OC say no to the other and have that authority? It is a little weird, the Bills have a passing game coordinator (Dorsey) will get more into that in the Defensive breakdown as I think it is important with what we are seeing with the Bills offense, But come Sunday, Daboll is in complete control of that offense and what plays are being called. I think that command structure is needed.

Your Defense

I underestimated how much better your DBs are this year compared to last, and really the change was replacing McCain. This defense will make many QBs struggle, there was very little eye candy from your defense presnap (like the ameba thing last year), but I think that was to the Defenses benefit, they are playing simple and allowing them to play fast. I would love to see it against a Bills offense firing on all cylinders in the passing game, but they (Bills) are not there yet I think there is still some learning pains going on here with Dorsey and Allen putting in the Passing game all week. And that is why I think there was new plays put into the game script on Saturday, I think Daboll said Ok I want these plays in as well, So while Allen hasn't really looked great yet I think some of that can go to this simple fact (as they were going to use this year to get Dorsey ready for installing offenses and the goal was to let him call plays in games this year as well to get him ready for next year under than anticipation that Daboll leaves for a HC spot. One play that was mentioned to have been put in Saturday was Singletarys TD Run. While I have a ton of praise for your back end, there is nothing in that front 7 that did anything to really press the Bills. I would give yourself some time with Phillips, I can see the talent there, I hope he can make the transition to this Hybrid OLB, not many can.

Coaching
I liked Flo Hire, but there is something to be said about ending the season with the playoffs on the line and getting drubbed by BUs then coming back in this year and playing uninspired football. All I read all week was how embarrassed Fins were in week 17 and look for Flo to have them ready. The Fins came out Flat and uninspired, and looked like they didn't want to be playing in that weather more than it looked like the Bills didn't want to play in that weather. That would be concerning for me, I am not saying it would have led to a win, But damn they looked like they didn't even want to play that game, that IS on coaching.

Fans
Thanks for the Home Game, I would guess at least 50/50 if not more it was loud on TV when Bills scored, and when they were on Defense.

Fire Away
Click to expand...

congrats. that was an old-fashioned beat down
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
4,318
Reaction score
1,302
Location
Orlando, FL
DOLFAN_51 said:
Good accurate takes on the game. I disagree that the game wouldn’t have been any different with Tua. He had a nice completion called back on a penalty. He made a good read on the play where he was blasted. Our receivers seem to be running to spots that are designed within a play but offer nothing up to the QB on plays where pressure requires a fast read. That’s my one complaint with Waddle. He needs to learn to sit in spots and show his QB a target to bail him out rather than try to run behind the coverage on plays where the QB has no time. Most of our receivers are guilty of this. They miss back shoulder throws and seem like they’re not getting their heads around in time. Tua is a pretty good communicator so I think that could have made a difference Sunday.

All in all we had a lot of miscommunication between our guys on the field and looked uninspired. With the exception of key players on defense and Gaskins. Who I also feel wasn’t utilized properly.
Click to expand...
I could see that, I dont think the outcome would have been any different with how the OL looked, there would have been points on the board for MIA that I do agree with, but in totality I think it still would have been a Loss either way, that is just how bad the OL was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom