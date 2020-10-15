Bobby McCain having his best season

datruth55

datruth55

Hungry for defense
Moderator
Joined
Aug 6, 2004
Messages
21,523
Reaction score
3,308
Location
U.S.A.
Of all those notable Dolphins fifth rounders, McCain is enjoying the best season. Only one of the three passes thrown in McCain’s coverage area this season has been caught — for four yards. Those numbers — including his interception — equate to an incredible 2.8 NFL passer rating in his coverage area - best of any NFL safety.

What’s more, “I think Bobby’s leadership is one of the best I’ve been around in terms of his ability to communicate and really just be the same person every single day and be in the right spot,” cornerback Byron Jones said.
Click to expand...

I know a lot of people are anxious to replace Bobby McCain at Safety but he's having a pretty good season and I don't think the Dolphins are going to be looking to replace him.
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Starter
Joined
Nov 16, 2016
Messages
2,102
Reaction score
1,312
Bobby's been great this year, he's a little small but so is the honeybadger whom I've always admired.

If Noah can develop a little bit, this group definitely has the potential to be the best secondary in football which is amazing, probably unprecedented for this organization.

Surtain, Madison, Marion and YB? were excellent as well, but this group can be even better...
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,725
Reaction score
7,808
Location
Bahamas
Coaching finally paying off for him and the rest of the team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom