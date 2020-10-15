Bobby McCain having his best season

Of all those notable Dolphins fifth rounders, McCain is enjoying the best season. Only one of the three passes thrown in McCain’s coverage area this season has been caught — for four yards. Those numbers — including his interception — equate to an incredible 2.8 NFL passer rating in his coverage area - best of any NFL safety.



What’s more, “I think Bobby’s leadership is one of the best I’ve been around in terms of his ability to communicate and really just be the same person every single day and be in the right spot,” cornerback Byron Jones said.