Boom, Bust and Breakout Dolphin for 2020?

S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
495
Reaction score
707
Just a fun little thread to get some football conversation going on. Name 1 player for each category that you think will fit that label. So for example 2019 Boom: Devante Parker, Bust: Charles Harris, and Breakout: Mike Gesicki. My 2020 predictions Boom: Xavien Howard (I think he could replicate his season from 2 years ago, playing across from Byron Jones should give him plenty of opportunities to be a ballhawk and challenge for NFL interception leader), Bust: Ereck Flowers (this one is the toughest for me, I think Flowers will be an upgrade but don’t think he will live up to 10 mill per year contract which is why i chose him) Breakout: Preston Williams (He showed flashes last season before injury, with Devante Parker establishing himself as a bonafide number 1 if he can draw more coverage it will allow Williams even more opportunities in 1 on 1 situations where his size and catch radius will allow him to dominate)
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
5,409
Reaction score
4,578
Location
The Left Coast
Million dollar questions, Swollcolb

Boom: Preston Williams
Bust: Xavien Howard. I think he's hurt like usual and on his way out. Hope not tho.
Breakout: Eric Rowe or Nik Needham
 
