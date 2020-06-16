Boom, Bust and Breakout Dolphin for 2020?

Just a fun little thread to get some football conversation going on. Name 1 player for each category that you think will fit that label. So for example 2019 Boom: Devante Parker, Bust: Charles Harris, and Breakout: Mike Gesicki. My 2020 predictions Boom: Xavien Howard (I think he could replicate his season from 2 years ago, playing across from Byron Jones should give him plenty of opportunities to be a ballhawk and challenge for NFL interception leader), Bust: Ereck Flowers (this one is the toughest for me, I think Flowers will be an upgrade but don’t think he will live up to 10 mill per year contract which is why i chose him) Breakout: Preston Williams (He showed flashes last season before injury, with Devante Parker establishing himself as a bonafide number 1 if he can draw more coverage it will allow Williams even more opportunities in 1 on 1 situations where his size and catch radius will allow him to dominate)