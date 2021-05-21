@BrettKollmann lists Miami as his #1 haul in the 2021 NFL Draft

Grier did a good job of signing free agents, filling holes , yet not overpaying. so he was able to be flexible during the draft . If a great center was available we could draft him, however, we did not need to reach for a center. We got a great wo, probably the best pass rusher, and an very good safety. If these guys were not available when we drafted, we still could have drafted the BPA and still improve the team. We have gone from the worst team in the league 2 yrs ago to one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. So much depends on Tua.