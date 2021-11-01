 Brian Flores: I’m worried about getting players better, not my job security | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores: I’m worried about getting players better, not my job security

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
22,962
Reaction score
17,305
Location
Columbus, OH
D

dolphan

Starter
Joined
May 4, 2002
Messages
494
Reaction score
252
I’m worried about your job security. As long as you have any ill be terrified.

the best team in the division thinks and treats you like a joke. And they’re right
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,725
Reaction score
5,892
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
He had good efforts from his players playing "better" several points in this season and he really screwed it up with poor coaching decisions, poor game management, and bad gameplans.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
1,837
Reaction score
1,870
Age
58
Location
Charlottesville, VA
For some reason players only get worse under this farce of a coaching regime. Maybe Flo will become much better in time, but that time is not now.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
9,059
Reaction score
5,107
Age
32
Location
Maine
The best thing Flores has ever done for the Dolphins was put in Gronk as safety for the Patriots for the Miami Miracle. Complete and total fraud of a head coach.
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2003
Messages
4,260
Reaction score
1,630
Age
58
Location
Oviedo Florida
To me, the biggest difference between this year and last year is the game planning on the offensive side of the ball. Chan Gailey knew how to attack the other teams defense. The clowns we have now can’t do that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom