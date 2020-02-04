Brugler Mock; Would you make this projected trade up?

Dane Brugler posted his latest mock for the Athletic today. Question, would you make this projected trade?



3. ***TRADE***

Miami Dolphins receive:

2020 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)





Detroit Lions receive:

2020 first-round pick (No. 5 overall)

2020 second-round pick (No. 39 overall)

2021 second-round pick

2021 fourth-round pick





Miami Dolphins (via DET) – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The first trade scenario in this mock is an obvious one with the Dolphins jumping to the third pick to secure Tagovailoa. Miami has more than enough ammo to go get their “franchise” quarterback and would only have to give up one first-rounder in his trade scenario. The wild card will be Tagovailoa’s medicals, but we will assume for this mock that he received two thumbs up from the doctors.





According to the trade value chart, this would be an overpay, but when drafting the quarterback whom you expect to lead your organization to the playoffs, there is no such thing as an overpay. In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Jets traded three second-round picks to move from No. 6 to No. 3, drafting Sam Darnold. The Dolphins are only surrendering two second-rounders in this scenario, along with a sweetener (2021 fourth-rounder).