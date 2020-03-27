Byron Jones is the perfect remedy!

Indigofire11

Indigofire11

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 25, 2018
Messages
219
Reaction score
164
Age
29
Location
Ashland, Oregon
v=1skGJJMZiSI
Welcome aboard Byron! I'm honestly blown away after listening to this interview with him.
I'm feeling an extremely intelligent, super humbled, highly integrous, competitive leader with him.
Sooo grateful that his presence will be felt deeply within this team. I would imagine he will be a future captain of this young excelling defense.
Ah, it's beautiful and exciting times to be a dolphins fan again.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and intuitive insight on the guy.

~~~Many blessings and peace to you all~~~ :)
 
Indigofire11

Indigofire11

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 25, 2018
Messages
219
Reaction score
164
Age
29
Location
Ashland, Oregon
Super classy and humbled how he answers the question about the lack of interceptions. I love the way he carries himself..hopefully he rubs off on Howard.
He may just be my favorite dolphin now!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom