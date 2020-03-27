Byron Jones is the perfect remedy!

v=1skGJJMZiSIWelcome aboard Byron! I'm honestly blown away after listening to this interview with him.I'm feeling an extremely intelligent, super humbled, highly integrous, competitive leader with him.Sooo grateful that his presence will be felt deeply within this team. I would imagine he will be a future captain of this young excelling defense.Ah, it's beautiful and exciting times to be a dolphins fan again.Please feel free to share your thoughts and intuitive insight on the guy.~~~Many blessings and peace to you all~~~