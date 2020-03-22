I know its early and who knows how the season will even play out but curiosity still strikes. The team all being the same age will cause some interesting camp battles.

Parker and Williams vs Jones and Howard will be fun.

If Ford looks like he did last year than Wilson better be 100% and burst back to normal to keep his roster spot.. They want Grant to work hence the contract extension.

Its a pretty full LB room that will gather more talent in the draft..

Personally I like the Ogbah signing more than Lawson if healthy.