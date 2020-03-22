Camp battles?

cafinfan408

cafinfan408

Punching Bag
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
4,788
Reaction score
277
Location
San Jose
I know its early and who knows how the season will even play out but curiosity still strikes. The team all being the same age will cause some interesting camp battles.
Parker and Williams vs Jones and Howard will be fun.
If Ford looks like he did last year than Wilson better be 100% and burst back to normal to keep his roster spot.. They want Grant to work hence the contract extension.
Its a pretty full LB room that will gather more talent in the draft..
Personally I like the Ogbah signing more than Lawson if healthy.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,393
Reaction score
2,618
If and when camp starts I agree should be a blast to follow...cant wait!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom