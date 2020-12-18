Carr just pulled his groin...

We could be facing Mariota when we play the Raiders.
His point was that their starting QB may be out.And Marita had a tuff 10 yard run for a first down and dropped a dime of a TD pass. Whats your point?
Yeah I know. But next time someone gets injured in this game tonight, ill post it too so we can speculate if we'll be facing them in 10 days also... the point is we could also still be facing him. We won't know until then so why post it now? Not trying to be a dick, just seemed a little premature is all.His point was that their starting QB may be out.
It’s a fair point. What was yours?
No, Mariota is an average QB. Nothing spectacular.That Mariota isn’t a quality starter.
Whta your point? That Marcus is good?
He is, I’m sure that will be a huge storyline. Although I think Carr is a better QB I’d much rather face him. Don’t like the unknown factor.Tua verse Marriota. Is marriota from Hawaii?
Wow some people always want to look at the negative way. A back up QB coming in can often look real good for a little while. The D was prepared for Carr wait a bit and see if he can keep it up in this game let alone against a team that preps for a week against you. There is a reason Carr is the starter and not Marita.And Marita had a tuff 10 yard run for a first down and dropped a dime of a TD pass. Whats your point?