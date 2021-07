Carson Meier signed

blocking tight end

.

Jacksonville Jags

Atlanta Falcons​

He's a26 years old, 6'5" and 260 lbs. Went to Oklahoma. Details below extracted from Wikipedia.Miami is his third NFL team. Previously signed with Jacksonville and Atlanta.- Meier signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent April 27, 2019. He was cut by the Jaguars at the end of training camp.Meier was signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad on September 3, 2019. Meier was promoted to the Falcons' active roster on November 27. He made his NFL debut the next day, starting at tight end against the New Orleans Saints [6] He was waived on December 7, 2019. Meier was re-signed to the Falcons' practice squad on December 10, 2019. On December 30, 2019, Meier was signed to a reserve/future contract. He was waived with an injury settlement on August 14, 2020.