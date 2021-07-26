 Carson Meier signed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Carson Meier signed

spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,267
Reaction score
3,753
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
He's a blocking tight end. 26 years old, 6'5" and 260 lbs. Went to Oklahoma. Details below extracted from Wikipedia.
Miami is his third NFL team. Previously signed with Jacksonville and Atlanta.

Jacksonville Jags - Meier signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent April 27, 2019. He was cut by the Jaguars at the end of training camp.

Atlanta Falcons​

Meier was signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad on September 3, 2019. Meier was promoted to the Falcons' active roster on November 27. He made his NFL debut the next day, starting at tight end against the New Orleans Saints.[6] He was waived on December 7, 2019. Meier was re-signed to the Falcons' practice squad on December 10, 2019. On December 30, 2019, Meier was signed to a reserve/future contract. He was waived with an injury settlement on August 14, 2020.
 
Last edited:
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,089
Reaction score
8,262
Age
68
Location
Miami
They obviously like TE’s. They now have 8 TE’s on the roster heading into training camp. I can’t remember the Dolphins ever having nearly that many TE’s on the roster at one time.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,267
Reaction score
3,753
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
1972forever said:
They obviously like TE’s. They now have 8 TE’s on the roster heading into training camp. I can’t remember the Dolphins ever having nearly that many TE’s on the roster at one time.
Click to expand...
7 - In signing Carson Meier, they also cut Jibri Blount (injury settlement) to make room for him.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,089
Reaction score
8,262
Age
68
Location
Miami
spiketex said:
7 - In signing Carson Meier, they also cut Jibri Blount (injury settlement) to make room for him.
Click to expand...
Thanks, I wasn’t aware Blount had been cut. Yet 7 TE’s still seem like a lot to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom