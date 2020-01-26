CBA's Impact on MIA in '21?

Hi all,

I like many here have heard noise about the CBA expiring this year if they don't make a deal. I'm sure we have a couple of experts on this category here. Can those experts share with us where it stands and what we're looking at as ramifications of it being signed or not signed?
 
It's been quiet on that newsprint for a while. Big issues that I have read about

- The players want their contracts guaranteed. This means no incentive filled deals.

The players want more profit from the league revenue where they receive about 45% compared to owners

- Players also want to eliminate the franchise tag and gain a fifth year option.

There are a few more issues but as we see the players have much higher demands as many were not happy with the 2011 deal.

If anything we could experience a hold out and shortened camp like 2011. Or the players can drive home their points and force the owners to meet their demands.

Option B has the lowest probable chance of happening. The players have always buckled at this scenario and most are afraid of not working and receiving a paycheck. Unless the NFLPA has reformed their leadership, option A has a good chance to happen.
 
jazz015 said:
It's been quiet on that newsprint for a while. Big issues that I have read about

- The players want their contracts guaranteed. This means no incentive filled deals.

The players want more profit from the league revenue where they receive about 45% compared to owners

- Players also want to eliminate the franchise tag and gain a fifth year option.

There are a few more issues but as we see the players have much higher demands as many were not happy with the 2011 deal.

If anything we could experience a hold out and shortened camp like 2011. Or the players can drive home their points and force the owners to meet their demands.

Option B has the lowest probable chance of happening. The players have always buckled at this scenario and most are afraid of not working and receiving a paycheck. Unless the NFLPA has reformed their leadership, option A has a good chance to happen.
This is pretty much 100% of the information we currently have. Players want guaranteed money contracts like in the MLB and NBA. It won’t happen. The risk of injury is simply too high in the NFL. The players don’t understand, or rather don’t care, that whatever they gain won’t come from the owners. It will come from the fans forced to pay more so the owners and league can keep their profits increasing.
 
So there's nothing special we need to do in FA or with contracts this year to mitigate any issues in 21?

Love that the players want more % of revenue. The owners handle all the payroll, all the travel, the stadiums, the lawyers and all of the risk. They create an environment where the players can be players (otherwise they would all need real jobs) and be paid handsomely to play a game they love. More revenue % has to be a non-mover for the owners. If I'm an owner, I'm saying well, we're prepared to go through a hold out before we permanently give up more money. Once you do that deal it can't get un-done.
 
Fin-Loco said:
So there's nothing special we need to do in FA or with contracts this year to mitigate any issues in 21?

Love that the players want more % of revenue. The owners handle all the payroll, all the travel, the stadiums, the lawyers and all of the risk. They create an environment where the players can be players (otherwise they would all need real jobs) and be paid handsomely to play a game they love. More revenue % has to be a non-mover for the owners. If I'm an owner, I'm saying well, we're prepared to go through a hold out before we permanently give up more money. Once you do that deal it can't get un-done.
Why do people always side with billionaires?

If the players stopped playing those same billionaires would be crying. Players deserve much more than what they have.
 
I heard that a 17 game schedule is a high priority for owners with reduction in pre season. The players are using that want to negioate larger portions of contracts for guarantee.
Also heard franchise tag is the players biggest grief. But because it effects a smaller portion of the union they are making overall revenue share number 1. Which makes the most sense.
But I wouldn't be surprised to see the 17th game for the franchise tag trade off.
This is all from back channels, no links. Just passing on some info that I heard from someone I consider reliable.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Why do people always side with billionaires?

If the players stopped playing those same billionaires would be crying. Players deserve much more than what they have.
Personally I feel the biggest shame on everyone, owners players and fans is the lack of care for these athletes after thier playing career. Not all end with coin in the bank. We need to take better care of these guys.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Why do people always side with billionaires?

If the players stopped playing those same billionaires would be crying. Players deserve much more than what they have.
It's somewhat unfair, but at the end of the day, the owners are the ones paying the salaries, and costs for anything and everything having to do with their organization, just like in real world non-sports jobs. Government/State/City workers, office/warehouse workers, Business employees, pretty much all jobs in the real world would love to make more money, sharing in the profits of the work they do, to help the bigwigs, or owners get rich, but that is how it works for everyone.

Nobody is forcing superstar athletes to play sports, and become millionaires, they could always go work in the real world, and if all athletes were to decide to not play ever again, the NFL would just find other Athletes that would love to earn more money playing Football, and owners know this.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Why do people always side with billionaires?

If the players stopped playing those same billionaires would be crying. Players deserve much more than what they have.
There would be no NFL without the owners. They could always find players. It's called capitalism.
 
Spoiled brats. Stop playing football and most of them will be bagging groceries. None of us get guaranteed money at our jobs.
 
Ben Had said:
so we should side with the multi millionaires...lol
I don't side with any of em. Especially old crusty white dudes lol.

Players deserve more. They're the only major sport without full guaranteed contracts. They at least deserve that.
 
SCOTTY said:
Personally I feel the biggest shame on everyone, owners players and fans is the lack of care for these athletes after thier playing career. Not all end with coin in the bank. We need to take better care of these guys.
Why? If you go get a job and you know one day that job will end and could end earlier if you don't perform or get hurt and you take it anyways, is it the jobs fault when it ends? If you go work for a company that goes out of business are you owed something? No. These players decided to bet on themselves and play a game they love. Even the vet minimum is way more than 90 something % of the country will ever make in a given year. Sure, they get banged up and hurt, but they knew that was coming. When the job ended you are in your 20s and 30s for the most part and you can go get a real job. I don't feel sorry for anyone who had the opportunity to make other decisions and still chose to potentially become very well to do or even wealthy playing football. There are people out there we should feel bad for, not NFL players. I do say that my comment is based upon current NFL and not those who got paid next to nothing in decades gone by. Thats a different conversation.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Why do people always side with billionaires?

If the players stopped playing those same billionaires would be crying. Players deserve much more than what they have.
I was just about to say this. I’m sick of people siding with scumbag billionaires. The players ARE THE PRODUCT. The players are RISKING PERMANENT PARALYSIS on every play. Four words to the owners if I’m a player: **** YOU, PAY ME.
 
