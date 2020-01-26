CBA's Impact on MIA in '21?

SCOTTY said: Personally I feel the biggest shame on everyone, owners players and fans is the lack of care for these athletes after thier playing career. Not all end with coin in the bank. We need to take better care of these guys. Click to expand...

Why? If you go get a job and you know one day that job will end and could end earlier if you don't perform or get hurt and you take it anyways, is it the jobs fault when it ends? If you go work for a company that goes out of business are you owed something? No. These players decided to bet on themselves and play a game they love. Even the vet minimum is way more than 90 something % of the country will ever make in a given year. Sure, they get banged up and hurt, but they knew that was coming. When the job ended you are in your 20s and 30s for the most part and you can go get a real job. I don't feel sorry for anyone who had the opportunity to make other decisions and still chose to potentially become very well to do or even wealthy playing football. There are people out there we should feel bad for, not NFL players. I do say that my comment is based upon current NFL and not those who got paid next to nothing in decades gone by. Thats a different conversation.