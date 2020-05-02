Chan Gaileys’s offense

I wanted one of the beat reporters to ask how much input Gailey had on the draft. Either way, we did the right thing.



As a general idea, I think it’s a major mistake to draft a guy to match some coordinator. That’s how you end up taking Charles Harris over TJ Watt. That’s not to say the coordinator isn’t involved. But the GM and his scouts should draft the best football players, particularly with the right mentality (motor, playing with an edge, smart etc) and I assure you that you will be better in the long run. You can always adapt to good players as a coaching staff. But you will never go anywhere with crap players.



If you have to take the L on picking Harris, you have to at least learn what went wrong so you don’t make that mistake again.