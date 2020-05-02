Chan Gaileys’s offense

mia4ever
Pro Bowler
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2004
- Messages
- 2,506
- Reaction score
- 118
- Location
- In My House
I think it worth revisit a couple of old articles on Chan’s offense
Understanding Chan Gailey's Offense
I'll be honest with you. I initially wasn't a fan of hiring Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator, the man whom the New York Jets seemingly have their eye on (as of this writing, it isn't official)....
www.ganggreennation.com
Source: Gailey out of retirement as Dolphins OC
The Dolphins are hiring Chan Gailey as their offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.
www.espn.com
What do clues suggest Dolphins will look for in new offensive linemen?
The Miami Dolphins appear to be facing a shift in philosophy on offense. The Dolphins moved from Chad O’Shea as the team’s offensive coordinator to former Bills and Jets play-caller Cha…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Last edited: