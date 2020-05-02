Chan Gaileys’s offense

mia4ever

mia4ever

I think it worth revisit a couple of old articles on Chan’s offense



Understanding Chan Gailey's Offense

Source: Gailey out of retirement as Dolphins OC

What do clues suggest Dolphins will look for in new offensive linemen?

Austin Tatious

I wanted one of the beat reporters to ask how much input Gailey had on the draft. Either way, we did the right thing.

As a general idea, I think it’s a major mistake to draft a guy to match some coordinator. That’s how you end up taking Charles Harris over TJ Watt. That’s not to say the coordinator isn’t involved. But the GM and his scouts should draft the best football players, particularly with the right mentality (motor, playing with an edge, smart etc) and I assure you that you will be better in the long run. You can always adapt to good players as a coaching staff. But you will never go anywhere with crap players.

If you have to take the L on picking Harris, you have to at least learn what went wrong so you don’t make that mistake again.
 
DolfinJohnNY

DolfinJohnNY

Austin Tatious said:
I wanted one of the beat reporters to ask how much input Gailey had on the draft. Either way, we did the right thing.

As a general idea, I think it’s a major mistake to draft a guy to match some coordinator, which may just be a fleeting moment. That’s how you end up taking Charles Harris over TJ Watt. Draft the best football players, particularly with the right mentality (motor, playing with an edge) and I assure you that you will be better in the long run. You can always adapt to good players as a coaching staff. But you will never go anywhere with crap players.

If you have to take the L on picking Harris, you have to at least learn what went wrong so you don’t make that mistake again.
I'll bet CHAN had very little input on the the draft. Maybe on the 7th round pick, 'what can you do with..."? MHO of course.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Old time old fashion football. Running the ball down your throat and having a quality defense on the other side of the ball. Common sense football. It’s called controlling the clock
 
