Chase Edmonds: "The connection from Tua to #10 and #17 has to be great."

This new offense, what has to happen for this offense to be successful?

"The connection from Tua to #10 and #17 has to be great. People say it starts with the run game, but when teams scheme for us, the first two people that are going to come on the board is #10 and #17. So we are not going to see 8 in the box. And we if we can't run against a 7 man box, we ain't going to be a successful offense anyways. They are going to play us deep. Safety is not going to be at 8 yds. (LeSean McCoy: "Hell no!") There won't be too many 1 high's. So if we have an elite connection between #1, #10, and #17, that starts it off for us. And this offense bro, it will abuse 7 in the box."



Shady asked Edmonds what his fantasy football stats will be this year.

"Top 10 RB PPR. I'm going to get grabs. No prediction how much I will run for, but I will hit a career high this year."



Who has surprised you the most?

"It's not surprising, but Jaylen Waddle....I thought JW was just speedster guy. When I saw he had 100 catches and only 1,000 yds I thought he is just a dink and dunk. But Jaylen Waddle is going to snap this year. He is a way better route runner than I thought. His release game is crazy. I've seen 1v1 reps against X, Carlton Davis (Lesean McCoy: "He was killing those boys."). He is a go getter. People forget he has a 40" vertical. He goes and gets the ball and he plays with no fear."



