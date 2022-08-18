 Chase Edmonds: "The connection from Tua to #10 and #17 has to be great." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chase Edmonds: "The connection from Tua to #10 and #17 has to be great."

This new offense, what has to happen for this offense to be successful?
"The connection from Tua to #10 and #17 has to be great. People say it starts with the run game, but when teams scheme for us, the first two people that are going to come on the board is #10 and #17. So we are not going to see 8 in the box. And we if we can't run against a 7 man box, we ain't going to be a successful offense anyways. They are going to play us deep. Safety is not going to be at 8 yds. (LeSean McCoy: "Hell no!") There won't be too many 1 high's. So if we have an elite connection between #1, #10, and #17, that starts it off for us. And this offense bro, it will abuse 7 in the box."

Shady asked Edmonds what his fantasy football stats will be this year.
"Top 10 RB PPR. I'm going to get grabs. No prediction how much I will run for, but I will hit a career high this year."

Who has surprised you the most?
"It's not surprising, but Jaylen Waddle....I thought JW was just speedster guy. When I saw he had 100 catches and only 1,000 yds I thought he is just a dink and dunk. But Jaylen Waddle is going to snap this year. He is a way better route runner than I thought. His release game is crazy. I've seen 1v1 reps against X, Carlton Davis (Lesean McCoy: "He was killing those boys."). He is a go getter. People forget he has a 40" vertical. He goes and gets the ball and he plays with no fear."

 
I did my first FF mock draft of the year getting ready for my live draft and I ended up taking Edmonds as my 3rd back. I was conflicted but the RB options ran out quickly. His comments make me feel better about that pick. I have expressed my hesitation about Edmond's ability to be any kind of a bell cow, but I think he could be a checkdown monster (and I'm in a PPR league). It's not hard to envision teams sitting back in some kind of shell coverage out of Hill/Waddle fear and then having Tua hit Edmonds out of the backfield for an easy 7-15 yards regularly. I like his odds of getting open against most LBs.

And I do think he's right about how defenses will play us. I don't expect that teams will play us like Tampa did with Tua, Hill and Waddle out there. Although watching the Bill's preseason game, they played a ton of single high, with lots of blitzes. I'm curious to see what their plan will be against us.
 
I think our TE's could really benefit from the defense playing back. Edmonds for sure but Gesicki, Smythe and Long need to make the defense pay for playing back.
 
Edmonds is a great 7th round pick assuming you’re in a 12 team. Tough if your whole league is dolphins fans though lol
 
from what I saw at Camp Raf, he's a much better player than he looked on film, as weird as that sounds, maybe its the scheme but he has a way of cutting the field up with proper angles, he seems to find the lanes, you can also see it on kickoff returns, he cuts the field up in angles which is key imo when it comes to returns..
 
I like Gesicki's potential in the seam and hook zones (for TDs and first downs). Nobody else is used on hooks, it seems. I would add the FB to how Smythe and Long might be used. I can even see Carter being kept, despite his relatively higher salary, b/c of his ability to play FB (as well as STs). I had hoped Lovett would fill that role, but he seems to have been injured all camp, or at least in practices open to public and media.
 
I think the scheme helps him. He'd never been in outside zone before, but his explosiveness, shiftiness and decisiveness fits well there. He wasn't great as the lead back at AZ, but he may be able to do that in this scheme.
 
Love the interview. But I hate these players saying anything remotely specific about how are playbook is out together.
 
