 Chazz Surratt: Someone to keep an eye on

Chazz Surratt: Someone to keep an eye on

dolphinheel

27 reps is big time for 230 lbs. If he runs a 4.5 at his pro day look out. Dude is a tackling machine

 
Those measurable are going to improve his draft stock. Take the 40 time with a grain of salt as pro day times are always a little favorable for the player but still... I'd say he got himself into the 2nd round for sure and maybe even the bottom of round 1.
 
dolphinheel

insomnia411 said:
Those measurable are going to improve his draft stock. Take the 40 time with a grain of salt as pro day times are always a little favorable for the player but still... I'd say he got himself into the 2nd round for sure and maybe even the bottom of round 1.
Click to expand...
He had over 300 tackles and 12 sacks the last two years at UNC. Very instinctive and very fast. Plus I think he could put on 10-15 lbs. He should be in the discussion 2nd round.
 
The new tankathon mock has him coming to us with the 82nd pick. Not sure he'll last that long tho. Most likely not.
 
Had a coworker who was 5'5" , 150 LBS. He could do 27 reps without breaking a sweat. His high was 405 LBS.
 
dolphinheel

dolfan91 said:
Think he's more of an OLB than an Inside Linebacker.
Click to expand...
Can can play both. Was inside in college but needs 10-15 lbs. He’s definitely fast enough to play outside. Think he’s dynamic enough to play anywhere which is why Flo probably likes him.
 
dolphinheel said:
Can can play both. Was inside in college but needs 10-15 lbs. He’s definitely fast enough to play outside. Think he’s dynamic enough to play anywhere which is why Flo probably likes him.
Click to expand...
Yes he's very versatile. I've seen him play both positions. He'll need to add weight to stay at ILB in the pros. But he's got multi position capabilities.
 
dolphinheel

dolfan91 said:
Yes he's very versatile. I've seen him play both positions. He'll need to add weight to stay at ILB in the pros. But he's got multi position capabilities.
Click to expand...
My only issue with him is he’s only played the LB position for two years in college. He was recruited as a QB. Crazy story
 
