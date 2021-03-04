Chazz Surratt: Someone to keep an eye on

dolphinheel
27 reps is big time for 230 lbs. If he runs a 4.5 at his pro day look out. Dude is a tackling machine
He had over 300 tackles and 12 sacks the last two years at UNC. Very instinctive and very fast. Plus I think he could put on 10-15 lbs. He should be in the discussion 2nd round.Those measurable are going to improve his draft stock. Take the 40 time with a grain of salt as pro day times are always a little favorable for the player but still... I'd say he got himself into the 2nd round for sure and maybe even the bottom of round 1.
Can can play both. Was inside in college but needs 10-15 lbs. He’s definitely fast enough to play outside. Think he’s dynamic enough to play anywhere which is why Flo probably likes him.Think he's more of an OLB than an Inside Linebacker.
Yes he's very versatile. I've seen him play both positions. He'll need to add weight to stay at ILB in the pros. But he's got multi position capabilities.
My only issue with him is he's only played the LB position for two years in college. He was recruited as a QB. Crazy story