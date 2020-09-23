Chicken Little and Boy Who Cired Wolves, please help me to understand.

2 games with no preseason and adding the most players together and asking them to jell and wanting 2 straight wins. Check our schedule and the amount of playoff teams we play this year. I could make a huge list of topics on here that don’t fit the bill. I have been saying this for a while now and will say it again. You watch mid season this yearThen you really watch after next offseason with the resources and pics we have coming again. My guess is everyone complaining about anything they can find right now is pissed Tua didn’t start day one. What is going on right now I, and I am sure others, in fact new this was coming so means nothing to me/us right now.