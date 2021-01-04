Closing the Door on Buffalo

I didn't see this posted, so I thought I'd give it a shot. Not the way Miami wanted to end the season obviously, but I will focus mostly on the positives in the game.



Positives

* Byron Jones's sideline interception early in the game. It was a thing of beauty and got Miami off to a good start.

* Van Ginkel's early sack on Allen. He had a nice year for Miami and several other pressures in this game.

* Howard getting his 10th interception in the 3rd quarter. Should be in the running for DPOY.

* Tua's sideline pass to Parker late in the game.

* Perry getting his first NFL touchdown on another nice throw from Tua.

* The first quarter. Miami's defense had Allen off balance early.

* Bowden's long completion. Loved the play design, looking down field and then throwing the other way.

* Second half pass protection by the offensive line.

* First drive of the second half.



Negatives

* So many obviously, but I'm just going to list the main ones.

* Tua's pick 6 interception on a play where Parker slipped. That was probably the play of the game. Miami had cut the lead to 28-13 and just got the ball back early in the third quarter. From there, it was all Buffalo.

* The punt return for a touchdown. Just can't happen in a game like this and it put Miami in a big hole.

* Three interceptions by Tua.

* No pass rush after early success.

* Deep passes were wide open for Buffalo and the Bills exploited that.

* Too many dropped passes by receivers. Tough game for Ford.



Other Notes

* Miami ended 10-6 and just missed out on the playoffs. Most of us thought this was maybe an 8-8 type team.

* For most of the year, the defense ranked #1 in points allowed. This unit came a long way.

* Houston's late loss to Tennessee secured the #3 overall pick for the Dolphins. Can't imagine Grier ever expected to get a top 10 pick from the Texans. Not with Watson as their quarterback.