Coach of the year, McDermott

The only achievement that matters is hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Name the last 10 OPotY, DPotY, MVP and CotY’s (without looking it up). I can tell you who won the SB every year I have been alive. It would have been cool for Flores to win, but I don’t think any of our staff is happy with just that.
 
Yep. Flo is a close second. But you can't justify giving it to him over McDermott after today.

Also, worth pointing out, Flo has never beaten McDermott since coming to Miami. Back to back sweeps. McDermott has his number.
 
He probably should have won it three years ago when they cut everyone and ended the drought anyway. Theyre late to the party. They let him build a juggernaut and never acknowledged it was happening.
 
I don’t think there was ANY question, it was McDermott ALL DAY well before this game. I thought Flores was in the Top 5 as you can’t count Andy Reid, but nowhere near close to. McDermott.
 
Best Flo can do is 50 50 split. We can't beat Bills there on December, as long as they have a half way decent team.
 
Props to him. Incredible how quickly he turned that franchise into a potential powerhouse.
 
