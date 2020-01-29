Comprehensive offseason plan — The Dolphins roster will look drastically different

SCLSU Mud Dogs
- Mar 10, 2007
- 11,044
- 5,471
- Bourbon Bowl
I'll likely make changes to this list when we get closer to free agency and cuts/franchise tags are announced.
Cuts
Reshad Jones - 7.5 savings, 8 dead
Albert wilson - 9.5 savings, 1.3 dead
The Jones cut is pretty self explanatory. I think the Albert Wilson contract is too rich for what he offers. He'd be worth about half that on the open market.
Extensions/tenders
Isaiah Ford - 660k
Zack Sieler - 660k
Trent Harris - 585k
Vince Biegel - 2nd round tender, 3.3M
Matt Haack - original round tender, 2.1M
Biegel, Ford and Sieler showed more than enough to be brought back. Harris has potential and Haack, while not the greatest punter, has shown enough to stick around too.
Re-sign
John Jenkins - 1 year, 4M, 2.5M GTD
Walt Aikens - 2 years, 5M, 3M GTD, 2M first year cap hit
Aikens brings veteran leadership to the special teams unit and can play in a pinch. John Jenkins played much better than expected and earned himself a spot in the rotation.
Cap room: 96.8M
Targets in free agency
I picked these players on who I would potentially target in free agency and used the aid of Pro Football Focus' free agency tool. The OTC contract indicates the projected contract by the website overthecap.com. For the players who didn't receive an OTC projection, I offered my own projection. It's purely guess work on my part.
Players will be cut and others will be franchise tagged, so this list could look quite a bit different at this time next month.
QB - none
RB
Derrick Henry - current age 25.5.
Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 11 mil per year, 25 mil guaranteed
Melvin Gordon - current age 26.7
Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 7 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed
Wide receiver
Robby Anderson - current age 26.7
Projected OTC contract - 4 years, 13.3 mil per year, 28 mil guaranteed
Fullback - none
Tackle
Jack Conklin - current age 25.4
Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 14 mil per year, 34 mil guaranteed
Anthony Castonzo - current age 31.4
Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 13 mil per year, 17 mil guaranteed
Dennis Kelly - current age 30
My projected contract: 2 years, 5 mil per year, 4 mil guaranteed
Guard
Brandon Scherff - current age 28
Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 14 mil per year, 35 mil guaranteed
Joe Thuney - current age 27.1
Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 13.5 mil per year, 30.5 mil guaranteed
Graham Glasgow - current age 27.5
My projected contract: 4 years, 10 mil per year, 18 mil guaranteed
Center
Ted Karras - current age 26.8
My projected contract: 3 years, 6 mil per year, 10 mil guaranteed
EDGE
Arik Armstead - current age 26.1
Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 17 mil per year, 45 mil guaranteed
Kyle Van Noy - current age 29.5
Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 10.5 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed
Dante Fowler Jr. - current age 25.4
My projected contract: 4 years, 12 mil per year, 20 mil guaranteed
Shaq Lawson - current age 25.6
My projected contract: 3 years, 6 mil per year, 10 mil guaranteed
Emmanuel Ogbah - current age 26.2
My projected contract: 3 years, 6 mil per year, 10 mil guaranteed
Interior DL
Michael Pierce - current age 27.2
Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 5 mil per year, 6.5 mil guaranteed
Shelby Harris - current age 28.4
My projected contract: 3 years, 8 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed
Danny Shelton - current age 26.4
My projected contract: 4 years, 6.5 mil per year, 12 mil guaranteed
LB
Joe Schoebert - age 26
My projected contract: 4 years, 12 mil per year, 28 mil guaranteed
CB
Logan Ryan - age 29
Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 10.5 mil per year, 12.5 mil guaranteed
Trae Waynes - age 27.4
Projected OTC contract: 1 year, 7.5 mil, 6.5 mil guaranteed
Brian Poole - age 27.2
Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 7.5 mil per year, 12.5 mil guaranteed
James Bradbury - age 26.4
My projected contract: 3 years, 8 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed
Safety
Anthony Harris - age 28.2
Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 14.1 mil per year, 31 mil guaranteed
Justin Simmons - age 26.1
Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 14.25 mil per year, 31.5 guaranteed
Jimmie Ward - age 28.5
Projected OTC contract: 2 years, 8 mil per year, 6 mil guaranteed
Karl Joseph - age 26.3
Projected OTC contract: 1 year, 4 mil per year, 1.5 mil guaranteed
Vonn Bell - age 25
My projected contract: 4 years, 6 mil per year, 14 mil guaranteed
Signings:
LG Joe Thuney - 5 years, 67.5M, 30.5 GTD, 10M first year cap hit
C Ted Karras - 3 years, 18M, 10M GTD, 5M first year cap hit
RG Graham Glasgow - 4 years, 40M, 18M GTD, 8M first year cap hit
LB/EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 3 years, 33M, 15M GTD, 10M first year cap hit
DL Shaq Lawson - 3 years, 18M, 8M GTD, 6M first year cap hit
DL Danny Shelton - 4 years, 26M, 12M GTD, 6M first year cap hit
CB Trae Waynes - 2 years, 12M, 6M GTD, 6M first year cap hit
CB Brian Poole - 3 years, 22.5M, 12.5M GTD, 7M first year cap hit
S Vonn Bell - 4 years, 24M, 14M GTD, 5M first year cap hit
33.8M remaining cap (estimated)
Draft needs remaining (in no order): QB, LT, RT, RB, EDGE, S, CB
I used the mock draft machine on The Draft Network for these selections. There's no guarantee that players will or won't be available at these slots, but I tried my best to be realistic.
Pick 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Offers the most upside of any QB not named Joe Burrow, but health is by far his biggest concern.
Pick 18: Josh Jones, LT - Offers everything you want in a left tackle. Will need some refinement in terms of technique but he offers a high-upside player that can anchor the LT position for many years.
Pick 26: Xavier McKinney, S - My favorite safety in the class. He's an explosive athlete. He's lined up almost everywhere on the field. He's a multi-faceted player who can cover, blitz and tackle.
Pick 39: Zack Moss, RB - The running back that few people are talking about, but after JK Dobbins, offers the most upside IMO.
Pick 56: Bradlee Anae, EDGE - Had a great showing at the senior bowl and may not even last until this selection now. Offers skills as both a rusher and as a linebacker.
Pick 70: Darnay Holmes, CB - Another player who played pretty well at the senior bowl. Not a sure-fire day 1 starter but enough upside and talent to get on the field as a rookie.
Pick 142: James Proche, WR - A do-it-all receiver that won't wow you with athleticism but can be reliable.
Pick 153: Yasir Durant, iOL
Pick 162: Lamar Jackson, CB
Pick 165: AJ Dillon, RB
Pick 185: Harrison Bryant, TE
Pick 197: Lynn Bowden, WR/RB/Electricity
Pick 245: Tipa Galea’i, EDGE
Pick 250: Tanner Muse, S
Projected roster
QB: Fitzpatrick, Tua (R), Rosen
RB: Zack Moss (R), Laird, Dillon (R), Gaskin
FB: Cox
TE: Gesicki, Bryant (R), Smythe
WR: Devante Parker, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Allen Hurns, James Proche (R), Jakeem Grant
LT: Josh Jones (R), Julien Davenport
LG: Joe Thuney (F), Michael Deiter
C: Ted Karras (F), Daniel Kilgore
RG: Graham Glasgow (F), Yasir Durant (R)
RT: Jesse Davis
26 players on offense
DL: Jon Ledbetter, Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Zach Sieler, Danny Shelton (F), John Jenkins, Gerald Willis
EDGE/LB: Shaq Lawson (F) , Bradlee Anae (R), Kyle Van Noy (F), Vince Biegel, Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Eguavoen, Trent Harris
DB: Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Trae Waynes (F), Brian Poole (F), Darnay Holmes (R), Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Vonn Bell (F), Xavier McKinney (R), Lamar Jackson (R), Walt Aikens
27 players on defense
