Comprehensive offseason plan — The Dolphins roster will look drastically different

I'll likely make changes to this list when we get closer to free agency and cuts/franchise tags are announced.



Cuts



Reshad Jones - 7.5 savings, 8 dead

Albert wilson - 9.5 savings, 1.3 dead



The Jones cut is pretty self explanatory. I think the Albert Wilson contract is too rich for what he offers. He'd be worth about half that on the open market.



Extensions/tenders



Isaiah Ford - 660k

Zack Sieler - 660k

Trent Harris - 585k

Vince Biegel - 2nd round tender, 3.3M

Matt Haack - original round tender, 2.1M



Biegel, Ford and Sieler showed more than enough to be brought back. Harris has potential and Haack, while not the greatest punter, has shown enough to stick around too.



Re-sign



John Jenkins - 1 year, 4M, 2.5M GTD

Walt Aikens - 2 years, 5M, 3M GTD, 2M first year cap hit



Aikens brings veteran leadership to the special teams unit and can play in a pinch. John Jenkins played much better than expected and earned himself a spot in the rotation.



Cap room: 96.8M



Targets in free agency



I picked these players on who I would potentially target in free agency and used the aid of Pro Football Focus' free agency tool. The OTC contract indicates the projected contract by the website overthecap.com. For the players who didn't receive an OTC projection, I offered my own projection. It's purely guess work on my part.



Players will be cut and others will be franchise tagged, so this list could look quite a bit different at this time next month.



QB - none



RB



Derrick Henry - current age 25.5.

Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 11 mil per year, 25 mil guaranteed



Melvin Gordon - current age 26.7

Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 7 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed



Wide receiver



Robby Anderson - current age 26.7

Projected OTC contract - 4 years, 13.3 mil per year, 28 mil guaranteed



Fullback - none



Tackle



Jack Conklin - current age 25.4

Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 14 mil per year, 34 mil guaranteed



Anthony Castonzo - current age 31.4

Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 13 mil per year, 17 mil guaranteed



Dennis Kelly - current age 30

My projected contract: 2 years, 5 mil per year, 4 mil guaranteed



Guard



Brandon Scherff - current age 28

Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 14 mil per year, 35 mil guaranteed



Joe Thuney - current age 27.1

Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 13.5 mil per year, 30.5 mil guaranteed



Graham Glasgow - current age 27.5

My projected contract: 4 years, 10 mil per year, 18 mil guaranteed



Center



Ted Karras - current age 26.8

My projected contract: 3 years, 6 mil per year, 10 mil guaranteed



EDGE



Arik Armstead - current age 26.1

Projected OTC contract: 5 years, 17 mil per year, 45 mil guaranteed



Kyle Van Noy - current age 29.5

Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 10.5 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed



Dante Fowler Jr. - current age 25.4

My projected contract: 4 years, 12 mil per year, 20 mil guaranteed



Shaq Lawson - current age 25.6

My projected contract: 3 years, 6 mil per year, 10 mil guaranteed



Emmanuel Ogbah - current age 26.2

My projected contract: 3 years, 6 mil per year, 10 mil guaranteed



Interior DL



Michael Pierce - current age 27.2

Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 5 mil per year, 6.5 mil guaranteed



Shelby Harris - current age 28.4

My projected contract: 3 years, 8 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed



Danny Shelton - current age 26.4

My projected contract: 4 years, 6.5 mil per year, 12 mil guaranteed



LB



Joe Schoebert - age 26

My projected contract: 4 years, 12 mil per year, 28 mil guaranteed



CB



Logan Ryan - age 29

Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 10.5 mil per year, 12.5 mil guaranteed



Trae Waynes - age 27.4

Projected OTC contract: 1 year, 7.5 mil, 6.5 mil guaranteed



Brian Poole - age 27.2

Projected OTC contract: 3 years, 7.5 mil per year, 12.5 mil guaranteed



James Bradbury - age 26.4

My projected contract: 3 years, 8 mil per year, 15 mil guaranteed



Safety



Anthony Harris - age 28.2

Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 14.1 mil per year, 31 mil guaranteed



Justin Simmons - age 26.1

Projected OTC contract: 4 years, 14.25 mil per year, 31.5 guaranteed



Jimmie Ward - age 28.5

Projected OTC contract: 2 years, 8 mil per year, 6 mil guaranteed



Karl Joseph - age 26.3

Projected OTC contract: 1 year, 4 mil per year, 1.5 mil guaranteed



Vonn Bell - age 25

My projected contract: 4 years, 6 mil per year, 14 mil guaranteed





Signings:



LG Joe Thuney - 5 years, 67.5M, 30.5 GTD, 10M first year cap hit

C Ted Karras - 3 years, 18M, 10M GTD, 5M first year cap hit

RG Graham Glasgow - 4 years, 40M, 18M GTD, 8M first year cap hit

LB/EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 3 years, 33M, 15M GTD, 10M first year cap hit

DL Shaq Lawson - 3 years, 18M, 8M GTD, 6M first year cap hit

DL Danny Shelton - 4 years, 26M, 12M GTD, 6M first year cap hit

CB Trae Waynes - 2 years, 12M, 6M GTD, 6M first year cap hit

CB Brian Poole - 3 years, 22.5M, 12.5M GTD, 7M first year cap hit

S Vonn Bell - 4 years, 24M, 14M GTD, 5M first year cap hit



33.8M remaining cap (estimated)



Draft needs remaining (in no order): QB, LT, RT, RB, EDGE, S, CB



I used the mock draft machine on The Draft Network for these selections. There's no guarantee that players will or won't be available at these slots, but I tried my best to be realistic.



Pick 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Offers the most upside of any QB not named Joe Burrow, but health is by far his biggest concern.



Pick 18: Josh Jones, LT - Offers everything you want in a left tackle. Will need some refinement in terms of technique but he offers a high-upside player that can anchor the LT position for many years.



Pick 26: Xavier McKinney, S - My favorite safety in the class. He's an explosive athlete. He's lined up almost everywhere on the field. He's a multi-faceted player who can cover, blitz and tackle.



Pick 39: Zack Moss, RB - The running back that few people are talking about, but after JK Dobbins, offers the most upside IMO.



Pick 56: Bradlee Anae, EDGE - Had a great showing at the senior bowl and may not even last until this selection now. Offers skills as both a rusher and as a linebacker.



Pick 70: Darnay Holmes, CB - Another player who played pretty well at the senior bowl. Not a sure-fire day 1 starter but enough upside and talent to get on the field as a rookie.



Pick 142: James Proche, WR - A do-it-all receiver that won't wow you with athleticism but can be reliable.



Pick 153: Yasir Durant, iOL



Pick 162: Lamar Jackson, CB



Pick 165: AJ Dillon, RB



Pick 185: Harrison Bryant, TE



Pick 197: Lynn Bowden, WR/RB/Electricity



Pick 245: Tipa Galea’i, EDGE



Pick 250: Tanner Muse, S



Projected roster



QB: Fitzpatrick, Tua (R), Rosen

RB: Zack Moss (R), Laird, Dillon (R), Gaskin

FB: Cox

TE: Gesicki, Bryant (R), Smythe

WR: Devante Parker, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Allen Hurns, James Proche (R), Jakeem Grant

LT: Josh Jones (R), Julien Davenport

LG: Joe Thuney (F), Michael Deiter

C: Ted Karras (F), Daniel Kilgore

RG: Graham Glasgow (F), Yasir Durant (R)

RT: Jesse Davis



26 players on offense



DL: Jon Ledbetter, Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Zach Sieler, Danny Shelton (F), John Jenkins, Gerald Willis



EDGE/LB: Shaq Lawson (F) , Bradlee Anae (R), Kyle Van Noy (F), Vince Biegel, Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Eguavoen, Trent Harris



DB: Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Trae Waynes (F), Brian Poole (F), Darnay Holmes (R), Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Vonn Bell (F), Xavier McKinney (R), Lamar Jackson (R), Walt Aikens



27 players on defense