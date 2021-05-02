Congratulations on your draft

GBpackers10
I think you guys had a very solid draft. What’s your thoughts? Much love to you guys and I hope you guys dominate this year.
Here’s our picks.
- First round, 29th overall: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia. ...
- Second round, 62nd overall: OL Josh Myers, Ohio State. ...
- Third round, 85th overall: WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson. ...
- Fourth round, 142nd overall: OL Royce Newman, Ole Miss. ...
- Fifth round, 173rd overall: DL Tedarrell Slaton, Florida.
Huge fan of Rogers and Slaton. Slaton is a great pick in round 5
Doesn't look good... Obviously you're dead in the water (or on the snow bank) without him!
Very true.
Good to see you.
Some think it's false news and other fans want him gone.
One of the few "outsiders" I respect here.
I think we did very well. Some minor nitpicking debatable points but, beleive it or not, this is about as unified as I've ever seen this board.
Maybe you have already addressed it, but what's the fan reaction to the Rodgers situation?
I hate to say it, but something about his personality always rubbed me the wrong way.
Your posts are classic comedy.thanks but drafting a #2 WR at #6 using next year's 1st and using a 3rd next year to move up and draft a RT, hurts. Just gotta hope our very talented DE Phillips doesn't ever hit his head again or he may retire. Another gem draft by Grier smh. I see your draft was less than spectacular as well. At least you have two franchise QBs on the roster where we have none