Congratulations on your draft

I think the dolphins had one of their best drafts in a long time. They were able to fill most of their needs without having to reach to far to do it. As long as the O-line is effective, we now have the players for a dynamic/quick strike offense. I also love the Jaelan Phillips pick. If he stays healthy, we got one of the best if not the best defensive player in the draft.
 
How did GB do? Haven't had the time yet to look at each team.

I am cautiously optimistic about Miami's draft. Look at like a big winner on paper.
 
  • First round, 29th overall: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia. ...
  • Second round, 62nd overall: OL Josh Myers, Ohio State. ...
  • Third round, 85th overall: WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson. ...
  • Fourth round, 142nd overall: OL Royce Newman, Ole Miss. ...
  • Fifth round, 173rd overall: DL Tedarrell Slaton, Florida.
Here’s our picks.
 
Huge fan of Rogers and Slaton. Slaton is a great pick in round 5
 
thanks but drafting a #2 WR at #6 using next year's 1st and using a 3rd next year to move up and draft a RT, hurts. Just gotta hope our very talented DE Phillips doesn't ever hit his head again or he may retire. Another gem draft by Grier smh. I see your draft was less than spectacular as well. At least you have two franchise QBs on the roster where we have none :(
 
Good to see you.

One of the few "outsiders" I respect here.

I think we did very well. Some minor nitpicking debatable points but, beleive it or not, this is about as unified as I've ever seen this board.

Maybe you have already addressed it, but what's the fan reaction to the Rodgers situation?
 
Some think it’s false news and other fans want him gone.
 
Your posts are classic comedy.

Keep posting for our entertainment.
 
