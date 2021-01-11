 CORRECTED LINK: OC info some will like....some won't. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CORRECTED LINK: OC info some will like....some won't.

Pretty good info on the current oc names floating around.

www.si.com

Who's Next as Dolphins OC?

The Miami Dolphins are now in the market for a new offensive coordinator and have a couple of in-house options
www.si.com

I have also said i think Studsville is the hire. I don't care for lazy quick in house handouts at all but, if you read this snipit from the article below, you can see why i think studzboy is in the bag.........

Running backs coach Eric Studesville: One of the rare assistants that Flores retained when he took over as head coach, Studesville does not have coordinator experience, but he did serve as interim head coach for the Denver Broncos for the final four games of the 2010 season after Josh McDaniels had been fired. Flores spoke highly of Studesville during a conference call with Denver media prior to the Dolphins game at Empower Field at Mile High in November. “, Eric’s phenomenal," Flores said. "I think he’s a phenomenal coach. He’s a phenomenal teacher, communicator. He’s someone I’ve leaned on in different situations over the last 18 months since I’ve been here. Obviously he was here before I was here and we kept him on the staff. Just as far as the lay of the land here in Miami, he’s been someone that I’ve been able to lean on. I think he’s a great coach. I think he’s got a coordinator and head-coaching future. I think the players gravitate to him. They listen. He’s a very, very good coach.”

Sure looks like the hire from this view.
 
Last edited:
I couldn’t find that breakdown of Studesville from the linked article. Can you provide a link to other breakdowns of potential candidates?
 
1 dol fan said:
I couldn’t find that breakdown of Studesville from the linked article. Can you provide a link to other breakdowns of potential candidates?
Click to expand...
In my original post at the top, just click on that box that says: Miami OC Search and read that article. I CORRECTED THE LINK!!
 
Last edited:
I would think he would have been promoted already if he was the hire. Can only assume Flores is waiting for a team to finish the playoffs.
 
andyahs said:
I would think he would have been promoted already if he was the hire. Can only assume Flores is waiting for a team to finish the playoffs.
Click to expand...
Not sure I agree with that logic.

If he's the hire, there is no rush to announce from a team standpoint. Flo couldn't give two $hits about the media. He probably is amused at the circle jerk.

The intelligent thing to do is to explore all possibilities, and yes that incudes ppl from playoff teams. Even if he's "leaning" a certain way, there is really no advantage in rushing to announce.

I know we fans want closure, but I doubt that plays any part in the thought process.
 
Dan Henning and David Lee. Yall cant complain about Henning being in his 60s. Henning brought us to the playoffs with Penningtons arm and accuracy along with Lees wildcat.... Boo ya!
 
Crump said:
Dan Henning and David Lee. Yall cant complain about Henning being in his 60s. Henning brought us to the playoffs with Penningtons arm and accuracy along with Lees wildcat.... Boo ya!
Click to expand...
The wildcat was the catalyst for that season, not henning/pennington. It wasnt real great until that wildcat gimmick came in. We won enough games with it but later in the season when gregg williams figured out how to defend the mildcat, the vaunted hennings offense was eeeh.... . Then the ravens made us fools in the playoffs trying to use it against them and we folded like a wet napkin, one and all done!! Hennings is Chan part 2. Out of date with the bombs away, touch football nfl. I couldn't chug enough pepto bismal seeing the mildcat back in miami. Talk about 2 steps back, more like 52 steps back.

I just don't want any retreads. Young, hungry candidates like pep hamilton who is a student of todays game and ready for a coordinator gig excite me more than retreads. Fresh faces, fresh ideas is what we need, even if we have to comb the college ranks. Hennings had his day but that day is gone and shiuld stay gone.
 
