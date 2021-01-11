CORRECTED LINK: OC info some will like....some won't.

OrangeBowl
Pretty good info on the current oc names floating around. Here is the CORRECT LINK:
I have also said i think Studsville is the hire. I don't care for lazy quick in house handouts at all but, if you read this snipit from the article below, you can see why i think studzboy is in the bag.........
Running backs coach Eric Studesville: One of the rare assistants that Flores retained when he took over as head coach, Studesville does not have coordinator experience, but he did serve as interim head coach for the Denver Broncos for the final four games of the 2010 season after Josh McDaniels had been fired. Flores spoke highly of Studesville during a conference call with Denver media prior to the Dolphins game at Empower Field at Mile High in November. “, Eric’s phenomenal," Flores said. "I think he’s a phenomenal coach. He’s a phenomenal teacher, communicator. He’s someone I’ve leaned on in different situations over the last 18 months since I’ve been here. Obviously he was here before I was here and we kept him on the staff. Just as far as the lay of the land here in Miami, he’s been someone that I’ve been able to lean on. I think he’s a great coach. I think he’s got a coordinator and head-coaching future. I think the players gravitate to him. They listen. He’s a very, very good coach.”
Sure looks like the hire from this view.
Who's Next as Dolphins OC?
The Miami Dolphins are now in the market for a new offensive coordinator and have a couple of in-house options
www.si.com
