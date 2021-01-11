CORRECTED LINK: OC info some will like....some won't.

Crump said: Dan Henning and David Lee. Yall cant complain about Henning being in his 60s. Henning brought us to the playoffs with Penningtons arm and accuracy along with Lees wildcat.... Boo ya! Click to expand...

The wildcat was the catalyst for that season, not henning/pennington. It wasnt real great until that wildcat gimmick came in. We won enough games with it but later in the season when gregg williams figured out how to defend the mildcat, the vaunted hennings offense was eeeh.... . Then the ravens made us fools in the playoffs trying to use it against them and we folded like a wet napkin, one and all done!! Hennings is Chan part 2. Out of date with the bombs away, touch football nfl. I couldn't chug enough pepto bismal seeing the mildcat back in miami. Talk about 2 steps back, more like 52 steps back.I just don't want any retreads. Young, hungry candidates like pep hamilton who is a student of todays game and ready for a coordinator gig excite me more than retreads. Fresh faces, fresh ideas is what we need, even if we have to comb the college ranks. Hennings had his day but that day is gone and shiuld stay gone.