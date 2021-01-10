Could Miami coach in the Senior Bowl?

Nublar7
Any other year the answer to that question would be no, since Miami is #18 in the order for being able to coach in the game. But with covid concerns teams apparently are turning it down.
The two staffs have to be staffs that are not new head coaches, so that does mean no Jaguars, Jets, Texans, Falcons, etc.
The team's staffs are to be announced in 24 hours, and I did see one report that said if offered, the Panthers wouldn't turn it down. So I wonder if Miami could potentially be the other staff?
