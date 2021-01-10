Could Miami coach in the Senior Bowl?

My theory is that this is part of the reason why Flores said Gailey would be back, and then decided to resign two days later. We didn’t expect to be in line for the Senior Bowl and then many teams declined the offer to coach it so we ended up in line for it. I believe it’s a great advantage to drafting second and third day players.



Edit: I wonder if anyone had done proper research on the chances of later round draft picks hitting based on the experience of coaching the Senior Bowl.



Also it may be even more advantageous then ever before due to the uncertainty regarding the combine and Covid