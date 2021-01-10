 Could Miami coach in the Senior Bowl? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could Miami coach in the Senior Bowl?

Nublar7

Nublar7

FinHeaven Staff
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
35,797
Reaction score
1,144
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
Any other year the answer to that question would be no, since Miami is #18 in the order for being able to coach in the game. But with covid concerns teams apparently are turning it down.


The two staffs have to be staffs that are not new head coaches, so that does mean no Jaguars, Jets, Texans, Falcons, etc.

The team's staffs are to be announced in 24 hours, and I did see one report that said if offered, the Panthers wouldn't turn it down. So I wonder if Miami could potentially be the other staff?

 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,304
Reaction score
4,063
Kyle Crabbs said it wasn't possible, we are 18th in line, probably based on our own draft pick. It's something we should always be looking to get in on though, great opp to get closer to these kids.
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,798
Reaction score
620
Location
La Crosse, WI
My theory is that this is part of the reason why Flores said Gailey would be back, and then decided to resign two days later. We didn’t expect to be in line for the Senior Bowl and then many teams declined the offer to coach it so we ended up in line for it. I believe it’s a great advantage to drafting second and third day players.

Edit: I wonder if anyone had done proper research on the chances of later round draft picks hitting based on the experience of coaching the Senior Bowl.

Also it may be even more advantageous then ever before due to the uncertainty regarding the combine and Covid
 
SCLSU Mud Dogs

SCLSU Mud Dogs

Foosball is the devil
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 10, 2007
Messages
11,397
Reaction score
6,318
Location
Bourbon Bowl
No, Nagy already said a few days ago that Miami is considered the 18th team, not the 3rd team
 
Nublar7

Nublar7

FinHeaven Staff
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
35,797
Reaction score
1,144
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
SCLSU Mud Dogs said:
No, Nagy already said a few days ago that Miami is considered the 18th team, not the 3rd team
Click to expand...
Yes I know, but the reason I am posing the question as I mentioned in the original post is that there is a report that 10-20 teams have passed on coaching, which means even #18 in line, it could be the Dolphins.
 
SCLSU Mud Dogs

SCLSU Mud Dogs

Foosball is the devil
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 10, 2007
Messages
11,397
Reaction score
6,318
Location
Bourbon Bowl
Nublar7 said:
Yes I know, but the reason I am posing the question as I mentioned in the original post is that there is a report that 10-20 teams have passed on coaching, which means even #18 in line, it could be the Dolphins.
Click to expand...
I should read.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,165
Reaction score
3,672
I would be surprised teams would opt out considering the close look they get at players in these ****ed up COVID times, seems like it's a hell of an advantage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom