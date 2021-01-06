Cut or restructure McCain?

Stills&Landry
He played well this season but certainly not impactful enough to warrant $7.1M. Dead cap is only $1.4M.
I'm leaning towards adding GTD money but lowering cap hit. I'm down restructuring.
With the craze FA will be this year we could certainly use some flexibility.
