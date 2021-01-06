 Cut or restructure McCain? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cut or restructure McCain?

Stills&Landry

He played well this season but certainly not impactful enough to warrant $7.1M. Dead cap is only $1.4M.

I'm leaning towards adding GTD money but lowering cap hit. I'm down restructuring.

With the craze FA will be this year we could certainly use some flexibility.
 
Stills&Landry said:
He played well this season but certainly not impactful enough to warrant $7.1M. Dead cap is only $1.4M.

I'm leaning towards adding GTD money but lowering cap hit. I'm down restructuring.

With the craze FA will be this year we could certainly use some flexibility.
Flo and Boyer like him. Most likely stays.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Flo and Boyer like him. Most likely stays.
They like him a lot. He's not going anywhere.

I hate the single high safety we play. McCain doesn't have the instincts nor play making ability for it.

When reciever get vertical as they have a few times on B.Jones etc those guys are really on their own.

McCain is usually nowhere to be found and when he is can't make a tackle to save his life.
 
ANM

McCain did a pretty good job tackling this year but he was largely missing in coverage. Anything not directly in front of him at least
 
Stills&Landry said:
He played well this season but certainly not impactful enough to warrant $7.1M. Dead cap is only $1.4M.

I'm leaning towards adding GTD money but lowering cap hit. I'm down restructuring.

With the craze FA will be this year we could certainly use some flexibility.
Looks like he is #17 in the league for salary.

Not ridiculous as you make it sound.

Bottom line though, if he can be replaced with a cheaper player, fine. I'm not sure you can, unless it's a young player already here, or a high draft pick.
 
LibertineOneThree

He’s always a second too late. Always a meter away. He hardly ever make a play on the ball or contests a catch. He’s just in the vicinity. And then his tackling is average at best when it’s called upon. $7m is way too much for him surely?
 
Coach_Rob

played like poo the second half of the year. always looked out of place in coverage. looked ok against the run. I think 7.1 is a little high for him, but he isnt going anywhere
 
Dan13Forever

ANM said:
McCain did a pretty good job tackling this year but he was largely missing in coverage. Anything not directly in front of him at least
We play man most of the time, so coverage wasn't his primary duty. When the slot coverage guy gave up long pass to players like Waller, there weren't many safety can chase him down.
 
ANUFan

ANM said:
McCain did a pretty good job tackling this year but he was largely missing in coverage. Anything not directly in front of him at least
Tackling? LOL...You sure you watched the right B.McCain?
 
dolfan91

I think McCain's status is predicated on the cap situation. If the cap stays flat @ $190m I think he stays, perhaps at a restructured rate. If the cap is reduced, I think he may be released.
 
