My God was that painful to watch. The Lions just shot themselves in the foot over and over and over and over again till all that was left was a bloodied stump. I was pulling for a Thanksgiving miracle so Motor City Dan Campbell could hopefully avoid the winless season. Sure, the Lions are devoid of talent and in the first year of a rebuild, but they're also very poorly coached. Like just terrible coaching.



Best moment of the game was when DC was frantically trying to burn his final timeout so he could get the extra man off the field only to have Matt Nagy inexplicably swoop in and burn a timeout first. It was like watching a gag out of dumb and dumber.