OmegaPhinsFan said: Sentinel reporting that he COULD be the next to receive an extension. What are you thoughts on him? With Davis and Wilkens in the fold, do you think he is worth one?

Absolutely. He's the best defensive lineman on the team right now. You drafted him in round 5 and developed him . . . these are the guys you should be extending. You have had him for peanuts for 3 years and will in year 4. Well earned payday.