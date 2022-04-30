Day 3 BPA - Matt Araiza - Punter (55-86 yard punts)

I know... - you think Kickers shouldn't get drafted. I usually agree but this guy is special. Amazing power and accuracy. Quality Person - hard worker.

Let his film speak. He is the BPA Day 3 and could make defenses drive a long field against our great defense every drive. Watch the leg strength and where he places the ball. 86 yard punt anyone?

BTW - he's also left footed, so the ball spins differently and returners frequently misjudge his kicks.

