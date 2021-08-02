DAY 5 Training Camp Report Tweets and Press Conference HERE

Good morning all. We are back to report on day five of training camp! I spent the day on Saturday hoping I could find Robert Stack so he could do an Unsolved Mysteries episode on the Case of Will Fuller and the vanishing. However, all I found was a taco truck and a roaming herd of midgets who all only respond to portobello mushrooms and grey tube socks. I've never really got the hang of Saturdays so I blame that and of course the Bacardi. Anyhoo, let's jacknife into the pool that is week two of our 2021 Miami Dolphins. I can't speak for everyone else (I don't speak Narwahl), but I've been reading training camp reports since before I could drive and a little loco would pedal his bike to the library each day to run down how TC was going in the various S. Florida news rags. In that amount of time, I have not seen a week of performance akin to what Tua is doing with the exception being a Pittsburgh native named Daniel Constantine Marino. Yes, it's only been one week but that is a full 1/4 of the lifespan of an average house fly named Ron. Let's hope it continues and Tua keeps lighting it up while getting more starters back to throw to.



As always, please like our tweet posts. We work feverishly to get them to you in a timely manner. Keep it loose, keep it Loco!