Day TWO Joint Practice Phins/Dirty South Pigeons Tweets HERE!

Mar 12, 2003
"Pilot Fin-Loco to Bombardier."
"Pilot Fin-Loco to Bombardier."
"Go for Bombadier Pilot Fin-Loco I copy."
"Roger that Bombardier. We are a go-to release ordinance on the target zone. Please commence nuking the Dirty South Pigeons with our patented Dolphins Grand Mother Of All Bombs. Once we are through, let's swing in and see if we can pick up some Thigh and Leg quarters, I'll bring the beer. The front guns are of course loaded with 30 mm tweets that we will mow them down with. Hoping ground support fans like our hard work."

liam neeson i love when a plan comes together GIF
 
Apr 23, 2021
Do I detect a play on Bowie first thing in the morning (Ground Control to Major Tom)? If so, then today has got to be a fantastic day.

Also, a huge cheer of support for all the posters that have been keeping all of us fans informed about TC. Thank You All!!!!!!
 
At the end of practice yesterday Tua was ripping Jackson a new one. Hopefully, the O Line steps up today and begins to assert themselves. The 20-year process of fixing our O line has become highly annoying. Tua isn't going to be successful if he's getting knocked about on most plays. Further, we need to start getting some WRs off the injury report.
 
Martin Sheen GIF by Coolidge Corner Theatre
 
I'm not sure I'd say ripping him. But I do love how naturally Tua has shifted into the Alpha role.
 
A tad overblown.


 
