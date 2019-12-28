DB and OL IYO who will be here next season and how upgrade ?

fastball83
IMO DB and OL are our 2 big need
i think we need to sign 2 OT and 1 OG in the offseason and for our DB we need another shutdown corner and a solid safety
For OL I think jesse davis, Deiter, Boehm and Kilgore will be here and perhaps Davenport for depht
For DB Xavien, Needham,
Rowe will be here and I would like wiltz and Tankersley for depht
Opinions
