DB and OL IYO who will be here next season and how upgrade ?

I like it. I'm all about OL, DB's as well as the DL this year (and probably next year). Can't have enough of any of them. Although I'm looking to sign anyone to big money who's pushing 30.



The QB will come when the option to select the guy they want presents itself. That's how I'm looking at that until something happens there. If we don't draft a QB high we better have a lot more high picks in 2021.



This staff is probably salivating at the thought of working with 11-12 "more talented" drafted players who get to come to town in late April and don't have to rely so heavily on un-drafted free agents signed after final cuts or during the season.



Rookies better come in with their heads up and ready to roll because there are going to be a lot of 23 and 24 year old's in camp who went un-drafted and would love to stick around over their drafted behinds.



Wouldn't be surprised if we took less risks in the first and looked for the most polished prospects that can see the field ASAP.



Effort is contagious.



#IsItSpringYet