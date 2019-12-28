DB and OL IYO who will be here next season and how upgrade ?

IMO DB and OL are our 2 big need

i think we need to sign 2 OT and 1 OG in the offseason and for our DB we need another shutdown corner and a solid safety

For OL I think jesse davis, Deiter, Boehm and Kilgore will be here and perhaps Davenport for depht

For DB Xavien, Needham,
Rowe will be here and I would like wiltz and Tankersley for depht

Opinions
 
this will be hard to guess right now but as far the DBs go, i think Needham and Wiltz have definitely earned their roster spots for next season
 
It will be interesting. A guy in the secondary I think has started to help a lot is Adrian Colbert. You also have a guy like Steven Parker who has been bad at times, but then 2 weeks ago was one of the highest rated players in the NFL per PFF. I think Wiltz and Needham will be here for sure. Also interested to see if team is happy with the development of Hartage who has also shown some ability in diagnosing plays. That being said don't discount going after a Jeffrey Okudah if we don't go QB in round 1.

OL? Bit of a crap shot. I do think we are going to be active in FA and in the draft with OL. I do think Davenport has improved since coming off IR and getting healthy (not great but not the turnstile he was early), and I also know the team wants to look at a healthy Isadora.
 
I think everyone agrees O-line is top priority.

Edge/pass rusher is #2 IMO. While I agree, you can never have too many good corners, an effective pass rush makes the secondary better by default.
 
Let’s hope this oline finally gets addressed this off season, because 8+ years of trash needs to stop.
 
I like it. I'm all about OL, DB's as well as the DL this year (and probably next year). Can't have enough of any of them. Although I'm looking to sign anyone to big money who's pushing 30.

The QB will come when the option to select the guy they want presents itself. That's how I'm looking at that until something happens there. If we don't draft a QB high we better have a lot more high picks in 2021.

This staff is probably salivating at the thought of working with 11-12 "more talented" drafted players who get to come to town in late April and don't have to rely so heavily on un-drafted free agents signed after final cuts or during the season.

Rookies better come in with their heads up and ready to roll because there are going to be a lot of 23 and 24 year old's in camp who went un-drafted and would love to stick around over their drafted behinds.

Wouldn't be surprised if we took less risks in the first and looked for the most polished prospects that can see the field ASAP.

Effort is contagious.

#IsItSpringYet
 
F

In Howard and Needham, we have our starting boundary corners, and in Rowe, we have one safety.

The first question is whether we find a way to maintain Reshad Jones. I'm assuming not, but I thought DVP was going to be gone last offseason and he took a cut to stay... so... this question is a tricky one. Steven Parker has played well enough to remain as a reserve. Hartage has stuck around.

Upshot, I think we are deep enough to take a second or third day safety for development and call it a day.

We do need a full-time slot corner, and I'd really like to see a Free Agent signing here.
 
One the line, everyone more or less agrees that Davis, Kilgore, Boehm, and Dieter are the only players worth maintaining and all of them play better inside than outside.

We need Tackles... probably 3 of them. This draft is deep in Tackles and free agency is not... we have 12-14 picks.

The answer seems obvious.
 
With the scheme being a DB heavy scheme, CB's and Safety are premium positions, I'd think, the F/O will look at every Draft and F/A period. Howard, Wiltz, Needham and Rowe are the locks for 2020. Hartage was recently singled out by the DC for his play, so there's a chance, with improvement he's part of 2020 as well. The Offensive Line looks to need upgrades at all 3 interior spots. It's quite possible Miami concentrates on the OL during F/A, due to amount of solid veterans who could be available come March of 2020. If somehow Miami is able to sign 2 starting type OG/OT; it could open up the 1st round of the draft to other options or positions?
 
You could argue a pass rusher is our #1 need since our D was considerably worse than our offense. I would guess that they will try get the best value at each pick so pass rusher, DB, QB, or OL are all in play depending on value. I think Chambers is right thinking they would consider Okudah with the #5 pick if they felt he was the best value. The same with the other positions of need.
 
lurking said:
Let’s hope this oline finally gets addressed this off season, because 8+ years of trash needs to stop.
Click to expand...
The good thing is, we know it's going to get overhauled.

As franchise, we tried for entire decade to build something there. They didn't fail completely as much as they were very unlucky with injuries and Incognito/Martin situation.

2016 saw a healthy run for Albert, Tunsil, Pouncey and James that led to some pretty awesome football and the best stretch of RT (until this year) that we had ever seen to date.

Sustained offense can only come from sustained blocking. If we've learned nothing else from the New England Patriots the last 20 years is the frustration at not being able to even sniff Brady as he completes the most mundane throws that gash us for 20 yards.

If were starting over completely, shoot for the early 90's cowboys.
 
fastball83 said:
IMO DB and OL are our 2 big need

i think we need to sign 2 OT and 1 OG in the offseason and for our DB we need another shutdown corner and a solid safety

For OL I think jesse davis, Deiter, Boehm and Kilgore will be here and perhaps Davenport for depht

For DB Xavien, Needham,
Rowe will be here and I would like wiltz and Tankersley for depht

Opinions
Click to expand...
JMHO, but Tank is the biggest question mark on the team. Has lots of talent, but recovery is unknown
 
lurking said:
Let’s hope this oline finally gets addressed this off season, because 8+ years of trash needs to stop.
Click to expand...
If we don't make significant improvement come next season, it will be a massive disappointment, and failure of the current regime.

For all the squabbling about QBs and RBs, none of it matters when you play against competent defenses if you can't run the ball and pass protect effectively.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
JMHO, but Tank is the biggest question mark on the team. Has lots of talent, but recovery is unknown
Click to expand...
I'm not really sure why anyone even factors him in to the assessment at this point.

I'm also not sure he was ever that "talented", beyond his speed. What I saw in the few games in which he was actually healthy enough to play, was a guy that was neither technique, nor assignment sound.

I think the fact that he wasn't activated from IR, given our shortage at the position, tells me he will be a healthy cut after this season.
 
Mach2 said:
I'm not really sure why anyone even factors him in to the assessment at this point.

I'm also not sure he was ever that "talented", beyond his speed. What I saw in the few games in which he was actually healthy enough to play, was a guy that was neither technique, nor assignment sound.

I think the fact that he wasn't activated from IR, given our shortage at the position, tells me he will be a healthy cut after this season.
Click to expand...
Can't disagree, but IIRC, that was an injury with a long heal time. I will say I thought he looked good. Yeah, assignment problems, but that's coachable. Nonetheless, pessimistic.
 
