Despite HOF Snub, Zach Thomas surprises life long fan.

We all know ZT is a future HOFer ... but here is another classic example on why "The Zach Attack" is a Hall of Fame person. Absolute class act!
Zach Thomas surprises lifelong fan after HOF snub
It won’t be long before Zach Thomas is officially the Hall of Famer that Dolphins fans know he is. But in the meantime, Thomas continues to prove himself to be a Hall of Fame role model and p…
