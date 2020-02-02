Despite HOF Snub, Zach Thomas surprises life long fan.

jg772006

jg772006

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Nov 19, 2006
Messages
453
Reaction score
130
Age
34
Location
Scranton, Pennsylvania
We all know ZT is a future HOFer ... but here is another classic example on why "The Zach Attack" is a Hall of Fame person. Absolute class act!

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Zach Thomas surprises lifelong fan after HOF snub

It won’t be long before Zach Thomas is officially the Hall of Famer that Dolphins fans know he is. But in the meantime, Thomas continues to prove himself to be a Hall of Fame role model and p…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Starter
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
743
Reaction score
475
Does Zach and JT still get along since his sister and JT got divorced several years ago and it wasn't too amicable I believe.
 
