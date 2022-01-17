mrbunglez
The Miami Dolphins reportedly are expectedto start former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback again in the 2022 season.
Miami had been connected to rumors regarding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the 2021 season, but it appears the Dolphins have faith in Tagovailoa to be the team’s franchise star heading into the 2022 campaign.
One Miami Dolphins receiver seemed to support the decision, as wideout DeVante Parker liked an Instagram post that shared that Tagovailoa is expected to start next season.
DeVante Parker’s recent Instagram activity indicates how he feels about Tua Tagovailoa being Miami's QB1
