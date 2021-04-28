 Diggs giving some props to Howard | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Diggs giving some props to Howard

Just stumbled across this and figued I'd give it a watch, we'll see if I make it all the way through. In Stefon Diggs "top 3" corners, he listed our man, X. Landry didnt mention him, but nice to have a little respect from a division rival. Marshall was also giving him props. even as a rookie he was impressed

Something different than all the draft talk around here
 
