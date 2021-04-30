Do the Dolphins now have the 4th best quarterback in the AFC East?

GhostArmOfMarino said: I think we potentially do. I don't think there is all that much difference between Jones and Tua.



Between the two I'd take Tua but not because I'm a huge fan of him, he just does a few things better than Mac that matter.



I don't think the Jets found a franchise QB either...or at least I'm not sold. Id have been more worried if they took Fields who IMO got a raw deal yesterday in terms of draft position.



So currently I'd put Tua second. Click to expand...

I’m totally with you here bro. Until the Jets prove they actually know how to build around a QB I’m not worried at all. Ask Sanchez and Darnold how that worked out for them. Before somebody says well Sanchez made a AFC championship game no the hell he didn’t. He rode that defense and Rex Ryan to that AFC championship game. Zach Wilson is just the next in a long line of QB busts for the suck *** Jets.Mac Jones I’m sorry but I’m going to have to see it to believe it. He won’t have 10 seconds to stand in the pocket and he won’t be throwing to multiple 1st round WRs and he won’t have the better team every time he steps on the field. He will struggle as bad or worse than what Tua did last year and that’s if he even plays at all this year.I have my own doubts about Tua but I’m damn sure not ready to say Wilson or Jones are better or will be better. Tua has started in the NFL while the other 2 have not. Wilson also has a 1st time head coach while Jones is going to desperate Belichick in NE. BB is so desperate to prove he can win without Brady he’s willing to spend all there cap on terrible deals and draft a QB in round 1. That tells me all I need to know about BB. For the first time since his Cleveland days he’s desperate and worried and this offseasons moves are showing it.