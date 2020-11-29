Do we need to Draft Offensive Line high again?

jimthefin
The OL is clearly a work in progress with 3 rookies added this year.
But based on the last 2 games being unable to run or protect the QB should we be looking to add more OL talent early in the Draft?
I would guess they will be active in the FA market as well.
