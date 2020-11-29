Do we need to Draft Offensive Line high again?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,763
Reaction score
1,744
The OL is clearly a work in progress with 3 rookies added this year.

But based on the last 2 games being unable to run or protect the QB should we be looking to add more OL talent early in the Draft?

I would guess they will be active in the FA market as well.
 
B

Birdmond

Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,215
Reaction score
3,324
Or maybe we could accept the fact that rookies take time to develop. I’d draft Creed if he falls to our 2b pick but that’s about it for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom