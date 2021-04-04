Does Grier know who Shannahan wants?

The Ghost said: I don’t think San Fran told Grier anything, nor would he have tried to find out. He knows it’s not really our business. He has his ideas like the rest of the league.



I wouldn’t count out Miami to make another blockbuster trade.



Just because Miami gave up their 2022 first, doesn’t mean they would rather have more first rounders from potentially BAD teams. Click to expand...

I agree. The Dolphins traded back because they believe it benefits them in the long term and they were willing to move back up to 6 because they figure they will be able to draft a player they want at that position.They obviously think the 49er’s moved up to draft a QB but I don’t think it ever mattered to the Dolphins why the 49er’s wanted to move up or who the 49er’s intend to select at 3.I think it is more likely the Falcons will trade out of the 4th position with a team wanting to move up and select a QB. I will be surprised if the Dolphins trade down from 6. I think they want to ensure they get the player they moved back up to draft and if they move down again, that player might not be there when they select if they move down too far.