Does Grier know who Shannahan wants?

If Grier got Shannahan to tell him who he's picking, and it is Mac Jones like all the rumors say, then that could give us added motivation to trade back to 6, as come draft day either Trey Lance or Justin Fields is virtually guaranteed to be sitting there. This makes the 6th pick much more valuable than it would've seemed to the Eagles. Grier may have been wanting to trade out of this pick from the beginning.