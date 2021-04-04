 Does Grier know who Shannahan wants? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Grier know who Shannahan wants?

If Grier got Shannahan to tell him who he's picking, and it is Mac Jones like all the rumors say, then that could give us added motivation to trade back to 6, as come draft day either Trey Lance or Justin Fields is virtually guaranteed to be sitting there. This makes the 6th pick much more valuable than it would've seemed to the Eagles. Grier may have been wanting to trade out of this pick from the beginning.
 
I don’t think San Fran told Grier anything, nor would he have tried to find out. He knows it’s not really our business. He has his ideas like the rest of the league.

I wouldn’t count out Miami to make another blockbuster trade.

Just because Miami gave up their 2022 first, doesn’t mean they would rather have more first rounders from potentially BAD teams.
 
So the real question....if Pitts, Chase and Smith are there at 6, do we try to trade down 1-3 spots to pick up more picks and still grab an elite pass catcher??
 
The Ghost said:
I don’t think San Fran told Grier anything, nor would he have tried to find out. He knows it’s not really our business. He has his ideas like the rest of the league.

I wouldn’t count out Miami to make another blockbuster trade.

Just because Miami gave up their 2022 first, doesn’t mean they would rather have more first rounders from potentially BAD teams.
I agree. The Dolphins traded back because they believe it benefits them in the long term and they were willing to move back up to 6 because they figure they will be able to draft a player they want at that position.

They obviously think the 49er’s moved up to draft a QB but I don’t think it ever mattered to the Dolphins why the 49er’s wanted to move up or who the 49er’s intend to select at 3.

I think it is more likely the Falcons will trade out of the 4th position with a team wanting to move up and select a QB. I will be surprised if the Dolphins trade down from 6. I think they want to ensure they get the player they moved back up to draft and if they move down again, that player might not be there when they select if they move down too far.
 
srp1979 said:
So the real question....if Pitts, Chase and Smith are there at 6, do we try to trade down 1-3 spots to pick up more picks and still grab an elite pass catcher??
In that scenario a trade down makes sense but unless the Falcons trade out of the four spot, I expect Pitts and Chase to be off the board by the time the Dolphins pick at six.

I think the Falcons at 4 would draft Pitts and even though Sewell is the biggest need for the Bengals, I think they will draft Chase because that is who Burrow wants.

If the Dolphins have Pitts, Chase, and Smith as the players they are most interested in at 6. They could likely miss out on all of them if they trade down from 6.
 
The Ghost said:
I don’t think San Fran told Grier anything, nor would he have tried to find out. He knows it’s not really our business. He has his ideas like the rest of the league.

I wouldn’t count out Miami to make another blockbuster trade.

Just because Miami gave up their 2022 first, doesn’t mean they would rather have more first rounders from potentially BAD teams.
I think he could have easily told Grier, it wouldn't affect the 49ers in the slightest for Grier to know. Clearly Shanny is telling everyone and his brother anyways (if all the rumors are to be believed).
 
1972forever said:
In that scenario a trade down makes sense but unless the Falcons trade out of the four spot, I expect Pitts and Chase to be off the board by the time the Dolphins pick at six.

I think the Falcons at 4 would draft Pitts and even though Sewell is the biggest need for the Bengals, I think they will draft Chase because that is who Burrow wants.

If the Dolphins have Pitts, Chase, and Smith as the players they are most interested in at 6. They could likely miss out on all of them if they trade down from 6.
Disagree, if they trade down to 8 with Carolina then 1 of either Waddle or Smith has to be waiting for them.
 
The only thing Grier knows is there’s a 99.9 percent chance SF will take one of 3 quarterbacks. The .1 is for one of the other blue chip players. And if SF goes with anything other than a QB you can bet they will get trashed even more than Houston is now.
 
Gave up so much to trade up to to 3.
For QB. Obvious. Don't need to say anything.

I fail to see the purpose of you starting a thread for it.
 
We all know it’s a QB. I think the OP is asking if it’s reach, is Miami able to do more dealing?
 
GUH-sick-EE said:
Disagree, if they trade down to 8 with Carolina then 1 of either Waddle or Smith has to be waiting for them.
You are assuming that they are okay with either Waddle or Smith. Maybe they are but I tend to think they are likely hoping it is a choice between Chase, Pitts, and Smith at 6. They could also be okay if Sewell is still available even if many on here would go crazy if Sewell is the pick at 6.

Personally I love Waddle and I would be thrilled if he is their pick but if they moved back to six because they were targeting a few players they think will be available with that pick, I just don’t know if Waddle is included in the small group of players they are interested in at 6. Hopefully I am wrong because I have no problem at all with the Dolphins selecting Waddle at 6.
 
they are shopping Crappolo

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: 49ers want a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo - ProFootballTalk

Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the 49ers’ plans. Those plans include trying to trade him for more than they gave up to get him. More than three years after acquiring Garoppolo from the Patriots for a second-round draft pick, the 49ers want a first-round pick for the balance of Garoppolo’s...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
It's actually pretty common in these types of trades for teams to disclose who their target is.

It's part of the trust factor when you are making a deal like this.

Grier is not moving if they are coming up for Chase or Pitts cause then getting back to 6 does not really help us.

For instance, when Ireland moved up to 3 to draft Dion Jordan he had to gurantee the Raiders "Guy" would still be there at 12 (our pick).

The Raiders guy was DJ Hayden, and he was there. Ireland did a terrific job moving up that far for just 1 second rounder.

But we all know how it worked out with Dion....

I'm sure the 9ers told Grier it's a QB.
 
