mrhankey81701 said: I don't think Godwin or Golladay are leaving their respective teams.



Robinson probably will hit FA. But the Jaguars; Jets; and Bengals all have significantly more cap space than we do and a need at wide receiver with their young QB. Click to expand...

While I would love to see the Dolphins sign Godwin or Robinson, I will be very surprised if Godwin actually makes it to the free agent market. I think Tampa Bay will figure out a way to sign him to a new contract or make him their franchise player for next year.Robinson will price himself out of what the Dolphins will be willing to pay in free agency. I think if they do sign a WR free agent, it will be a second tier WR like TY Hilton or Will Fuller. When he is on the field Fuller is an excellent WR. His issue is he has had numerous injuries since coming into the league and he has never played all 16 games in a season since coming into the league 5 years ago.