Dolphins' culture proving to be valuable in 2020 talent acquisition

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
21,915
Reaction score
511
Age
16
Location
Maryland
Good Article and bode well for Miami.

The Miami Dolphins are building something pretty unique in South Florida. This team’s future doesn’t just ride on Xs and Os or 40-times. This Dolphins team, for the first time in a long time, seems to have a coach in the building that people genuinely want to play for — both from near and afar. Brian Flores’ impact on the Miami Dolphins and his ability to shift and mold this team’s culture had a large hand in Miami finishing the 2019 season with a 5-4 record over the team’s final 9 contests.

https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2020/03/27/dolphins-culture-proving-to-be-valuable-in-2020-talent-acquisition/
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,558
Reaction score
12,984
Key now is leveraging what we've acquired to take the program up several notches
where we are competitive week in and week out -- and have some core strengths
we can bank on in some consistent manner... In other words establishing a clear
team identity that serves as a bridge to competing at the highest level.

IMO.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,118
Reaction score
1,111
Age
52
I believe it. There are so many aspects of being a coach, being smart, knowing strategy, etc. But, at the top of the list is command and relatability. You have to be able to command respect but also make sense with your communications and picking your spots in terms of message or discipline. The difference between Flores and ex BB failures are those aspects not necessarily football knowledge.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom