Good Article and bode well for Miami.
The Miami Dolphins are building something pretty unique in South Florida. This team’s future doesn’t just ride on Xs and Os or 40-times. This Dolphins team, for the first time in a long time, seems to have a coach in the building that people genuinely want to play for — both from near and afar. Brian Flores’ impact on the Miami Dolphins and his ability to shift and mold this team’s culture had a large hand in Miami finishing the 2019 season with a 5-4 record over the team’s final 9 contests.
https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2020/03/27/dolphins-culture-proving-to-be-valuable-in-2020-talent-acquisition/
