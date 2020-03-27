Dolphins' culture proving to be valuable in 2020 talent acquisition

Good Article and bode well for Miami.The Miami Dolphins are building something pretty unique in South Florida. This team’s future doesn’t just ride on Xs and Os or 40-times. This Dolphins team, for the first time in a long time, seems to have a coach in the building that people genuinely want to play for — both from near and afar. Brian Flores’ impact on the Miami Dolphins and his ability to shift and mold this team’s culture had a large hand in Miami finishing the 2019 season with a 5-4 record over the team’s final 9 contests.