Dolphins' Defense-Contender or Pretender?

2021 Rankings:

Points Against-16th
Yards Allowed-15th
Rush YPG-14th
PassingYPG-16th
TO's-8th

8 Games against teams with losing records with a combined 35-84 record.
In those games, the Dolphins gave up 16.5 PPG and went 5-3

9 games against teams with winning records with a combined 74-45 record.
In those games, the Dolphins gave up 26.8 PPG and went 3-6

IMO, this D has a lot of room for improvement and is more of a pretender than a contender. Other than NE, the only other team with a winning record we beat was a New Orleans team that was playing with their practice squad. During our winning streak, we basically played most of the worst offensive teams in the NFL. These numbers are not adjusted for Defensive scores.

What say you?
 
Agreed. We have too many holes to be lean on the defense. We are stacked at DB. But major holes at LB and DL.

Live and die with the blitz, you tend to die against top QBs.
 
Currently, pretender. That said, there is a good amount of potential to transform into a contender. Keep Ogbah. Hope for some growth from Holland, Brandon Jones, Phillips.
 
The defense, as is, would benefit a ****load from a good offense... If you're using it to win games by it self, it simply requires way to much risk to yield a robust output. Put that D in a situation where its playing with a lead quite often while coaching it accordingly, the results might surprise you.
 
Pre-contender?

We are close, i think the D-line/scheme needs to be cleaned up. Our secondary is solid. Our LB core is not the best but i like what we have. Maybe add a thumper with decent speed? Roberts is good at stuffing the run but a liability everywhere else.

A few tweaks and we are legit.
 
The Dolphin defense is average and most of its success was based on confusing young or inexperienced QB’s. When the defense was up against a solid starting QB, they were just ordinary.

They played well against the Ravens and Jackson but that was the game when they went back to playing the defense they played in the 2020 and not how they played the the first half of this season. I don’t think the Ravens were prepared for the defense the Dolphins played that day and Jackson obviously was confused and frustrated.

The rest of the games they won were against young QB’s or backup QB’s. To be considered a top tier defense, they need to play better against teams with above average QB’s.
 
Improve the run defense a bit more, by adding a Mike LB a more stout DT/NT would help. And continue to play to the strength if the defense.

But adding a more effective offense would help the defense immensely.

As to the overall numbers of the defense. You also need to take into account, the coaches played a more zone scheme the first 9 games and it hurt the numbers in a huge way. But once they switch back to the man scheme and incorporated the zero cover the defense produced at a historic rate.

So an argument can be made the defense is better than the numbers are indicating.
 
