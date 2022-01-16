Dolphins' Defense-Contender or Pretender?

2021 Rankings:
Points Against-16th
Yards Allowed-15th
Rush YPG-14th
PassingYPG-16th
TO's-8th
8 Games against teams with losing records with a combined 35-84 record.
In those games, the Dolphins gave up 16.5 PPG and went 5-3
9 games against teams with winning records with a combined 74-45 record.
In those games, the Dolphins gave up 26.8 PPG and went 3-6
IMO, this D has a lot of room for improvement and is more of a pretender than a contender. Other than NE, the only other team with a winning record we beat was a New Orleans team that was playing with their practice squad. During our winning streak, we basically played most of the worst offensive teams in the NFL. These numbers are not adjusted for Defensive scores.
What say you?
