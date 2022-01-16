Dolphins' Defense-Contender or Pretender?

The Dolphin defense is average and most of its success was based on confusing young or inexperienced QB’s. When the defense was up against a solid starting QB, they were just ordinary.



They played well against the Ravens and Jackson but that was the game when they went back to playing the defense they played in the 2020 and not how they played the the first half of this season. I don’t think the Ravens were prepared for the defense the Dolphins played that day and Jackson obviously was confused and frustrated.



The rest of the games they won were against young QB’s or backup QB’s. To be considered a top tier defense, they need to play better against teams with above average QB’s.