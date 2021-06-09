 Dolphins defense or offense??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins defense or offense???

G

gregorygrant83

Game is on the line, which position would you feel more comfortable. Dolphins needing a defensive stop in the final 4 minutes of a game or Miami needing to mount a game winning drive on offense? Obviouslly most people would say they would rather have the lead than to be trailing. I'm really asking which Miami unit are you more confident in 2021 to get the job done in crunch time, which unit is more likely to avoid the costly mistake or mental lapse that will cost you the game?
 
M

Marino2.0

Defense for sure. We’ve got a second-year QB, four of our five OL starters are going to be rookies or second year players, and our best RB is Myles Gaskin. Even in the best case scenario this season, the offense is going to make a lot of mistakes and struggle in short yardage situations.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

gregorygrant83 said:
I'm reminded of the Replacements and Gene Hackman talking to Falco... "winners want the ball in their hands".

It's just a movie, but I agree with it, So, I'm always going to want to be on offense there. Always...
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
I think the 21 Fins OL(and QB if we're honest... These guys are pups) is alot more likely to make mistakes than the Fins DBs in those situations, at least early on. So give me the D.
 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
gregorygrant83 said:
Until the O proves itself, I'm going to have to go with the Defense.
 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Good thread! :UP:
dumb and dumber thread GIF
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

gregorygrant83 said:
I like this question for a thread. Good idea, but for me, based off of last year, I would go with defense
 
P

PhinsAAA

Give me offense this year and for the next 15+

Tua is that special! This year the blind men will be forced to drink.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Depends on the opposition.

In general, I like the ball in the hands of the offense.
 
