Dolphins defense or offense???

Game is on the line, which position would you feel more comfortable. Dolphins needing a defensive stop in the final 4 minutes of a game or Miami needing to mount a game winning drive on offense? Obviouslly most people would say they would rather have the lead than to be trailing. I'm really asking which Miami unit are you more confident in 2021 to get the job done in crunch time, which unit is more likely to avoid the costly mistake or mental lapse that will cost you the game?