Dolphins - Earth's Mightiest Heroes

You mean the one that caught 86.4% of the catchable balls thrown to him last year that has been working on his catching skills throughout Covid?
Dude Jakeems been garbage to this point in his career. He's done nothing. And he's already going into his 6th year I believe. Will he turn it around this yr? I sure hope so but I'm not holding my breath
Jakeem Grant - Player Profile Advanced Football Stats & MetricsJakeem Grant advanced metrics profile: 40 time, height-adjusted speed score, agility score, dominator rating, breakout age, and comparable playerswww.playerprofiler.com
For the record Grant is going into his 5th season and only had 1 target as a rookie late round draft pick. So he has seasons lite usage as a wr. You can claim he's done nothing, but just don't keep throwing out the bad hands as a receiver lie that so many people seem to cling to. He has one drop in 2019 and 2018 in limit action. Putting things in perspeective I think Grant has fewer drops in his career than Williams had in his rookie season. Not saying Williams is a bad receiver or Grant is a great one, just saying don't see how you can knock Grant's hands but still be excited about Williams. Grant's production over his career has been impacted by injuries, his role on the team, qb play and slot in the depth chart.Dude Jakeems been garbage to this point in his career. He’s done nothing. And he’s already going into his 6th year I believe. Will he turn it around this yr? I sure hope so but I’m not holding my breath
