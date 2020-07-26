Dolphins - Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,850
Reaction score
8,446
Location
Marco Island
TeeMoney

TeeMoney

Kid A
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 25, 2003
Messages
2,801
Reaction score
1,622
Location
Planet Telex
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
885
Reaction score
840
Fin-Loco said:
You mean the one that caught 86.4% of the catchable balls thrown to him last year that has been working on his catching skills throughout Covid?

www.playerprofiler.com

Jakeem Grant - Player Profile Advanced Football Stats & Metrics

Jakeem Grant advanced metrics profile: 40 time, height-adjusted speed score, agility score, dominator rating, breakout age, and comparable players
www.playerprofiler.com www.playerprofiler.com
Click to expand...
Dude Jakeems been garbage to this point in his career. He’s done nothing. And he’s already going into his 6th year I believe. Will he turn it around this yr? I sure hope so but I’m not holding my breath
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,363
Reaction score
1,206
I would love for Grant to finally step up and make a real impact, but I am going to have to see it before I believe it.

His entire career stats add up to one decent season, not a good season, a decent one.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,396
Reaction score
3,421
Manning said:
Dude Jakeems been garbage to this point in his career. He’s done nothing. And he’s already going into his 6th year I believe. Will he turn it around this yr? I sure hope so but I’m not holding my breath
Click to expand...
For the record Grant is going into his 5th season and only had 1 target as a rookie late round draft pick. So he has seasons lite usage as a wr. You can claim he's done nothing, but just don't keep throwing out the bad hands as a receiver lie that so many people seem to cling to. He has one drop in 2019 and 2018 in limit action. Putting things in perspeective I think Grant has fewer drops in his career than Williams had in his rookie season. Not saying Williams is a bad receiver or Grant is a great one, just saying don't see how you can knock Grant's hands but still be excited about Williams. Grant's production over his career has been impacted by injuries, his role on the team, qb play and slot in the depth chart.

I personally wouldn't mind replacing Grant, my preference would be for Dante Pettis if the 49ers look to move him, but his hands as a receiver have been decent and getting open is not really his problem. I would guess 1/3 maybe even half of Grant's receptions have come on bubble screens or hitch routes, not really his fault about how he's been used in the offense. Also not his fault the line hasn't really given qbs time to work downfield.
 
Last edited:
Crzynick25

Crzynick25

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Apr 20, 2003
Messages
1,090
Reaction score
211
Location
Boston
Grant has produced when given the opportunity, the problem is finding him a consistent role within the offense and staying healthy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom